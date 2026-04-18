By Bethan Moss | Will Miller

April 19, 2026

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has blasted NATO allies as he claimed that Iran will never shut the Strait of Hormuz again.

The US president said he had told allies to “stay away”, writing that the alliance had called to offer help but it was too late.

Iran declared the Strait of Hormuz open for the rest of the temporary ceasefire. Reuters

But an American naval blockade will still stop ships that have visited Iranian ports from passing through. Reuters

President Trump said the US blockade will remain “as it pertains to Iran” until his “transaction with Iran is 100% complete”. AFP

He blasted: “I TOLD THEM TO STAY AWAY, UNLESS THEY JUST WANT TO LOAD UP THEIR SHIPS WITH OIL.

“They were useless when needed, a Paper Tiger!”

The US President added:

“Iran, with the help of the U.S.A., has removed, or is removing, all sea mines!”

It comes as President Trump declared the Strait of Hormuz “fully open” – but not for Iranian ships.

Iran’s foreign minister declared the waterway was “completely open” for the rest of the temporary US-Iran ceasefire.

Abbas Aragchi said the decision to open the shipping lane came after Israel agreed to stop blitzing Lebanon with a ten-day temporary ceasefire that started last night.

PEACE BREAKTHROUGH

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He said Iran would allow “all commercial vessels” through the Strait “for the remaining period of ceasefire”, but that vessels must stay “on the coordinated route as already announced”.

The US President said that the American naval blockade on Iran will “remain in full force” until a permanent peace deal is struck with Tehran.

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He celebrated the breakthrough on Truth Social, writing:

“IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE. THANK YOU!”

President Trump called it a “A GREAT AND BRILLIANT DAY FOR THE WORLD!” and claimed: “Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again.

“It will no longer be used as a weapon against the World!”

The Iranian army said military vessels will not be allowed through despite the reopening, according to state TV.

There is currently an American naval blockade stopping all ships that have visited Iranian ports from passing through the Strait – this is staying in place.

President Trump said the US blockade will remain “as it pertains to Iran” until his “transaction with Iran is 100% complete”.

An Iranian source told Fars news agency that the US blockade will be “considered a violation of the ceasefire” and that the regime will shut the Strait again if it continues.

The US blockade only applies to Iranian ships, those that have visited Iranian ports and vessels carrying sanctioned oil.

It will continue until a permanent peace deal is signed between the US and Iran, which could be soon.

DON TOP

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Commercial ships not linked to Iran should now be able to pass through the waterway but many are hesitant after weeks of war.

President Trump said today that “most of the points are already negotiated” for the peace agreement, so the process of closing the deal “should go very quickly”.

Direct peace talks reportedly fell through between the US and Iran last weekend when Tehran refused to stop enriching uranium.

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British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a defensive mission to help ensure safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Getty

President Trump blasted Nato allies, claiming that they had been ‘useless when needed’. Getty

But fresh hopes for peace have been rekindled in recent days as President Trump started to refer to the war in Iran in the past tense, hinting that more talks were coming soon.

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President Trump said he would not need to extend the two-week ceasefire, due to end on April 22, because the two sides are “very close” to a long-term peace deal.

The US president said last night that Iran had “agreed not to have a nuclear weapon” and that talks over a lasting agreement will “probably” take place this weekend.

He added today: “The U.S.A. will get all Nuclear ‘Dust,’ created by our great B2 Bombers – No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form.”

This “nuclear dust” refers to what remains after the US and Israel carried out a bombing campaign against Iran’s nuclear installations last year.

Speaking about Iran’s supply of enriched uranium, President Trump said:

“We’re going to get it together. We’re going to go in with Iran, at a nice leisurely pace, and go down and start excavating with big machinery.

“We’ll bring it back to the United States.”

The White House boss is said to even be considering a $20billion (£14.75bn) deal with Iran to entice cash-strapped Iran give up its entire stockpile of enriched uranium.

President Trump also said a long-term deal would be separate to Lebanon, but that the US would “separately, work with Lebanon, and deal with the Hezboolah [sic] situation in an appropriate manner”.

He added: “Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!!”

Prime Minster Sir Keir Starmer welcomed the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as he met French President Emmanuel Macron today to plan their defensive military mission to “protect freedom of navigation” in the waterway.

He said that free flow of trade in the shipping lane needs to be based on “both a lasting and a workable proposal”.

President Trump agreed last week to stop blitzing Tehran for two weeks to allow time for talks. Shutterstock Editorial

A ten-day ceasefire was also agreed between Israel and Lebanon, with Trump saying: ‘Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so’. Getty

Starmer said his mine-clearing mission would start “as soon as conditions allow”, adding that “the whole world needs to see a solution here”.

Reopening the crucial oil choke point was a key plank in the two-week pause in fighting agreed between the US and Iran last Tuesday.

But the Iranians shut the Strait when Israel continued to pummel Lebanon, hammering the Hezbollah stronghold with huge attacks last week.

The US and Israel insisted that Lebanon was not covered by the ceasefire deal, but Iran was adamant that it should was.

Many shipping companies will still be wary of sending their tankers through the shipping lane.

Iran previously claimed the Strait was open to all but its enemies yet released a chilling map showing how tankers can weave through deadly sea mines in the waterway.

MULLAHS’ MINEFIELD

Iran releases map for tankers to weave through deadly MINES in Strait of Hormuz – only after they pay $2m ‘Tehran toll’

German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd said it won’t send tankers through the Strait while it makes sure the waterway is safe.

A spokesperson said: “We are now beginning to assess the new situation and the risks involved.

“For the time being, therefore, we are still refraining from passing through the strait.”

It comes as an energy chief warned it will take two years for the world to recover from energy shortages caused by the war in Iran.

Head of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol said oil and gas supplies will take two years “to reach pre-war levels again” as he warned that Europe has just six weeks of jet fuel left.

READ MORE:

US Will ‘Reexamine’ Its Relationship with NATO Once Iran War Has Ended, Secretary of State Rubio Warns After President Trump Hit Out at Alliance ‘Cowards’ Over its Lack of Support

European Weaklings Just Handed President Trump the Perfect Excuse to Blow Up NATO – And They’ve Only Got Themselves to Blame!

THE RESET BEGINS! PRESIDENT TRUMP WARNS U.S. WILL EXIT NATO— SECRETARY OF WAR HEGSETH SAYS ALLIES FAILED TO HELP AMERICA IN WAR!

BRINK OF BREAKTHROUGH: Peace Hopes Grow as Iran Hints at REOPENING Strait While Israel & Lebanon Ceasefire Expected after First Talks in 34 Years

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump welcomed the reopening of the Hormuz Strait as “a great and brilliant day for the world.”

He claimed: “Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again. It will no longer be used as a weapon against the World!”

On NATO: “Now that the Hormuz Strait situation is over, I received a call from NATO asking if we would need some help. I TOLD THEM TO STAY AWAY, UNLESS THEY JUST WANT TO LOAD UP THEIR SHIPS WITH OIL. They were useless when needed, a Paper Tiger!”

He added that he would have wanted their help “two months ago” but “we never needed them. They needed us.”

President Trump’s long-standing view is that the U.S. carries a disproportionate burden while allies free-ride on American power — a point he’s made since his first term.

The episode underscores the same debate Trump has pushed for years: when a crisis hits a critical global chokepoint, should the U.S. act unilaterally and bear the cost, or should NATO/Europe share the load in the Middle East the way the U.S. does in Europe?

His answer, as always, is that America shouldn’t wait around for allies who show up only after the heavy lifting is done.

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