By Jim Hᴏft

March 17, 2026

The Fake News Cartel, led by the Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, rushed out misleading headlines claiming five U.S. Air Force refueling planes were “hit” and left useless after an Iranian missile strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, five Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft were reportedly damaged while parked on the ground at Prince Sultan Air Base (PSAB) in Al Kharj, Saudi Arabia.

The outlet cited two U.S. officials who said the aircraft were hit during an Iranian missile strike targeting the base in recent days.

The KC-135 aircraft, which are essential for mid-air refueling operations supporting U.S. and allied fighter jets, reportedly suffered limited damage and are expected to return to service after repairs.

Importantly, no American personnel were reported killed or injured in the strike.

President Donald Trump wasn’t having any of it.

Just hours after the dishonest reports dropped, the Commander-in-Chief took to Truth Social and obliterated the lying press for intentionally trying to paint America as weak and vulnerable under his watch.

President Trump set the record straight with a powerful Truth Social post:

READ MORE:

Chair of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Brendan Carr Warns News Networks to ‘Correct Course’ Now or ‘Lose Their Licenses’: ‘Time for Change!’

President Trump’s White House Unleashes Media Bias Tracker to Crush Fake News Narratives

EXCLUSIVE: President Donald Trump files $10 BILLION lawsuit against CBS News for deceptively editing its interview with Kamala Harris

President Trump Files $15B Defamation Lawsuit against The New York Times

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump addressed reports of an Iranian missile strike on a U.S. air base in Saudi Arabia on Truth Social, where he criticized The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and other outlets for what he described as “intentionally misleading” coverage.

He specifically disputed claims that five U.S. Air Force refueling tanker planes were crippled or destroyed, stating that the base was hit a few days prior but that no aircraft were directly “attacked” or lost.

According to President Trump, four of the planes sustained “virtually no damage” and are already back in service, while the fifth had “slightly more damage” but will return to operation shortly.

He accused the media of spreading “hoaxes and news distortions” and suggested they were “sick and demented” for wanting the U.S. to “lose the war.”

President Trump has repeatedly used terms like “fake news” to push back on such coverage, and some administration allies, including FCC Chair Brendan Carr, have amplified his criticisms by warning broadcasters about potential license issues for alleged misinformation.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.