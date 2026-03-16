Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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Charla Star's avatar
Charla Star
6h

Oh yes, the MSM Wall Street Journal and New York Times are well known for posting false information, aren’t they???

They normally cover for whatever administration is in power.

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