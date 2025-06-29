By Tyler Durden

President Donald Trump has once again blasted CNN and the "hoax" media reports saying his administration was considering a $30 billion deal to assist Iran in developing civilian nuclear facilities, as one option for future deal-making in the wake of the 12-day Israel-Iran war.

NBC also featured reporting that the White House is mulling major economic incentives for the Islamic Republic to halt its uranium enrichment; however, President Trump's position still seems to be that there's no more enrichment capability and that core nuclear program components were utterly destroyed in the major US bombing raids of a week ago.

Trump administration officials do not believe the DIA’s bomb damage assessment is accurate. via REUTERS

Iran admitted that US bunker-buster bombs “badly damaged” its nuclear sites. ©2025 Maxar Technologies

The damaged Iranian nuclear site in Isfahan. IDF/GPO/SIPA/Shutterstock

The reports claimed that Washington could release billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets in order to ensure Iran could still have civilian nuclear program, as part of a potential "$30 billion" deal - but importantly with no ability of the Islamic Republic to enrich domestically.

“Who in the Fake News Media is the SleazeBag saying that ‘President Trump wants to give Iran $30 Billion to build non-military Nuclear facilities.’ Never heard of this ridiculous idea,” the president wrote late Friday on social media.

The original and 'exclusive' Thursday CNN report claimed that "The Trump administration has discussed possibly helping Iran access as much as $30 billion to build a civilian-energy-producing nuclear program, easing sanctions, and freeing up billions of dollars in restricted Iranian funds – all part of an intensifying attempt to bring Tehran back to the negotiating table, four sources familiar with the matter said."

"Key players from the US and the Middle East have talked with the Iranians behind the scenes even amid the flurry of military strikes in Iran and Israel over the past two weeks, the sources said," the report continued.

"Those discussions have continued this week after a ceasefire deal was struck, the sources said."

The report alleged that multiple early-stage proposals have been under discussion, but all based on a key non-negotiable: that Iran must halt all uranium enrichment.

However, this is one red line that Tehran has been insistent it won't give in to, as a matter of national sovereignty.

President Trump has also been going after Iranian leadership in his Truth Social posts, for example writing the following of Ayatollah Khamenei:

The US President has also said he's willing to strike Iran again if need be, but for now at least the ceasefire is still holding, and does appear to be permanent - as both sides assess to the depth of damage and make efforts to rebuild destroyed buildings and infrastructure.

