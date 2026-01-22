By Robert Semonsen

January 23, 2026

Amid sky-high tensions with globalist Eurocrats over Greenland, the Trump administration has begun a quiet but consequential rollback of America’s military footprint inside NATO, signaling a broader rethinking of Washington’s long-standing role as Europe’s sole security guarantor.

The move comes amid rapidly escalating tensions with western EU ‘allies’ (i.e. liberal globalists who’ve attempted to sabotage President Trump at every step of his presidency) over Greenland, defense spending, and what President Trump increasingly views as a one-sided alliance.

According to a report from The Washington Post, which cites multiple officials, the Pentagon is preparing to eliminate roughly 200 American military positions embedded within NATO command and advisory bodies.

These personnel cuts will affect several of the alliance’s most influential planning centers, including intelligence, special operations, and maritime command structures.

The reductions will be carried out primarily by declining to replace American officers as their assignments end, rather than through abrupt withdrawals.

While modest in raw numbers, the cuts will significantly reduce America’s role inside NATO’s decision-making architecture.

Among the entities impacted are the NATO Intelligence Fusion Centre in the United Kingdom, the Allied Special Operations Forces Command in Brussels, and STRIKFORNATO in Portugal, which coordinates maritime operations.

In total, roughly half of the American personnel assigned to these bodies will be removed.

American force posture in Europe will technically remain near 80,000 troops, just above the threshold that would require congressional approval for deeper reductions.

The move, for the Trump administration, reflects a long-standing argument: Europe must take responsibility for its own defense, and if it doesn’t, it ought to stop lecturing America or acting like a global player.

Pentagon officials allegedly have privately told European diplomats that America expects Europe to assume the bulk of conventional defense capabilities—intelligence, missile defense, and logistics—by 2027, a timeline many European leaders admit is unrealistic.

The personnel cuts also align with a newly released American National Security Strategy (NSS) that prioritizes the Western Hemisphere over Europe.

President Trump’s New Security Strategy: A Civilizational Manifesto

The release of President Donald Trump’s new National Security Strategy sent shock waves through Washington, echoing far beyond the capital and rippling across global capitals where old assumptions linger like relics of another age.

The document explicitly calls for reallocating American military resources closer to home, where border security, cartel violence, and hemispheric stability now dominate strategic thinking.

Underlying the shift is President Trump’s growing skepticism of NATO itself.

This week, the president reshared a message on social media labeling NATO a threat to American interests while dismissing China and Russia as exaggerated “boogeymen,” a sentiment that has predictably enraged European officials.

The timing is, of course, not a coincidence. The drawdown follows an intensifying dispute over Greenland, which President Trump has openly described as vital to American national security.

European governments, particularly Denmark, have reacted with fury to the Trump administration’s renewed push to acquire the Arctic territory.

President Trump has framed Greenland as a strategic necessity in an era of Great Power Politics and expanding Russian and Chinese activity in the Arctic.

From the administration’s perspective, Europe’s refusal to engage seriously has only reinforced the belief that NATO allies prioritize symbolism over security.

Over the weekend, President Trump upped the ante even further by announcing new tariffs on several NATO countries—set to begin in February and rise sharply by June—explicitly linking them to Western Europe’s position over Greenland.

EU officials are now openly discussing retaliatory trade measures.

One NATO official attempted to downplay the significance of the cuts, saying, “NATO and U.S. authorities are in close contact about our overall posture – to ensure NATO retains our robust capacity to deter and defend.”

What alarms European capitals most is not the number of troops involved, but the symbolism.

For the first time in decades, Washington is acting on the premise that NATO is optional, not sacred.

BOTTOMLINE

The ongoing tensions between the U.S. and its NATO allies over Greenland have escalated, with reports indicating that the Trump administration has initiated a subtle reduction in American military personnel assigned to key NATO institutions.

This move, described as a “quiet drawdown,” involves pulling back roughly half of U.S. staff from bodies like the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) and Allied Command Transformation, while maintaining overall troop levels in Europe above 80,000 to avoid needing congressional approval for deeper cuts.

The action signals President Trump’s frustration with what he views as an imbalanced alliance, where the U.S. shoulders disproportionate defense burdens amid European resistance to his push for greater American control over Greenland.

The Greenland dispute stems from President Trump’s repeated assertions that the island—currently an autonomous territory of Denmark—is essential for U.S. national security, particularly against threats from Russia and China in the Arctic.

