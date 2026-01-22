Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Fritz Freud
I hereby accuse the President of the United States Donald Trump as well as other so called Head of States according to the law of Treason.

Donald Trump as well as other so called Head of States have a standing order to uphold the rights of the citizen and the infrastructure.

However by Implementation of so called “Hate Laws“ and other subversive actions such as the criminal neglect of upholding the Infrastructure of the USA and atacking countries such as Venezuela as well as threatening War against Greenland... Donald Trump is guilty of an act of war against the US Citizens... in short Donald Trump committed Treason.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/how-the-spanish-rail-disasters-affect

