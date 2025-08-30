By Baxter Dmitry

August 30, 2025

The waiting is over. President Donald Trump has given the Judge Advocate Corps (JAG) the green light, and military tribunals aren’t some future plan—they’re here. ]

JAG attorneys are prowling the streets of Washington, D.C. right now, preparing courtrooms in the shadows of the Capitol.

Their targets have already been named, and topping that list is Barack Obama—declared a foreign enemy of the United States.

Once you accept that Obama was never on America’s side, every move he made in office clicks into place.

And now, the reckoning he never thought would come is closing in fast.

And here’s what they won’t admit on the evening news: Barack Obama has already lawyered up and gone dark—because he knows exactly what’s coming.

This week, the headlines aren’t about law enforcement—they’re about military justice marching straight into the swamp of Washington, D.C.

Trump administration assigns military attorneys to prosecute DC crimes amid federal crackdowns

President Trump Authorizes JAG To Begin D.C. Military Tribunals Against Those Who ‘Betrayed the Nation’

On August 21, the Trump administration quietly assigned twenty JAG attorneys—that’s Judge Advocate General lawyers—to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C., tasked with prosecuting cases right alongside federal prosecutors.

"The assignment of 20 JAGs to my office is further proof of President Trump’s commitment to fighting and reducing crime in the district," U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said in a statement.

And while the mainstream media scrambles to distract and distort, the truth is undeniable: these JAG attorneys have been handed full prosecutorial authority.

They’re not civilian lawyers playing politics—they’re military prosecutors, forged in the rules of war.

These are specialists in tribunals, enemy combatant protocols, and cases of treason at the highest level.

Which is terrible news for Barack H. Obama.

Because according to federal investigators, Obama is not just undocumented — he’s a foreign agent who has spent years illegally occupying the highest office in the land.

And now, with internal efforts led by DNI Tulsi Gabbard and ICE Director Tom Homan, the pressure is building—the walls are quietly closing in.

President Trump, for his part, has been laying the groundwork through a steady campaign of soft disclosure, preparing the public for what comes next: the arrest of Barack Obama.

As the head of the snake, he’s the first that must be cut down.

Adding to the soft disclosure, Trump’s Truth Social video delivers a stark reminder: the law applies to all, even the moralizing and hypocritical Democrat elite.

There’s nothing quite like the Village People to help ease the public into soft disclosure… we’ll reveal the documents that prove Obama isn’t who he claims to be.

ICE Director Tom Homan is already acting on them…and when the first move is made, the story the world thinks it knows will be shattered.

Now… we’re going beyond the headlines. Beyond the speeches. Beyond the carefully crafted public image of Barack Hussein Obama.

Because behind the awards, the polished appearances, and the veneer of respectability lies a truth so explosive it demands accountability — the kind that only a military tribunal can deliver.

And no, this isn’t about the usual debates over birthplace.

This is about the identity, the numbers, and the paper trail — the very things that, when properly scrutinized, make a sitting tribunal necessary.

Take the Social Security number linked to Obama.

By all logic, by all precedent, it shouldn’t exist.

There was a man — Harry J. Buenel, a Russian immigrant born in 1890, who died in Hawaii decades later, his SSN dormant and unclaimed.

At the time, Obama was a teenager living with his grandparents in Honolulu — his grandmother working in the probate office where death records and estate files passed through.

Now imagine this: a young man with political ambitions, suddenly using a number that legally belonged to someone else.

A number never meant to be reassigned, never meant to be noticed.

This isn’t a clerical error. This is the kind of deception that military prosecutors are trained to uncover.

And now, with tribunals authorized and JAG attorneys moving into position in D.C., that number — and every related document — is under intense scrutiny.

Because when the gavel falls, the law will act, and no one, not even Barack Hussein Obama, is untouchable.

Harris Bruenel spent most of his adult life in Connecticut, which is why his Social Security Number begins with 042, a prefix strictly designated for residents of that state.

Barack H. Obama? He never lived in Connecticut. Never worked there. Never studied there. By all logic, there is no reason his SSN should start with 042. None.

And yet… somehow, it does.

This anomaly has the JAG attorneys in D.C. taking notice.

Every misassigned number, every irregularity, every trace of manipulation is under scrutiny by those convinced we are dealing with a career fraud of the most serious kind.

This isn’t ordinary Social Security fraud. Because Obama didn’t only use one fraudulent number. He used two.

And the second? That’s where the mask starts to slip.

It belongs to the deceased mother of Harry C. Balantin, chief actuary of the Social Security Administration.

Not a random citizen. Not some obscure paper trail. The mother of the man in charge of the very system meant to safeguard Social Security numbers.

Coincidence? Impossible. There’s no way Obama could use that number without inside help. It’s a signal. A flex. A quiet reminder that the system protects its own.

This is the Deep State leaving fingerprints all over the crime scene.

They were bold because they thought they were untouchable.

But times have changed. The global elite are being pushed out of D.C., and crimes once hidden beneath layers of bureaucracy and media cover-ups are now exposed in plain sight.

For Barack Obama, that spotlight is scorching. The case is moving fast — and President Trump has made it clear: military justice is now on the table.

With each new revelation, the pressure mounts. Every anomaly, every inconsistency, every hidden record strengthens the case against Obama — and the momentum is unstoppable.

Right now, Obama’s official White House birth certificate is being scrutinized under military review.

Each misaligned layer, each digital irregularity, adds fuel to the fire — evidence that military prosecutors now see as more than just a curiosity.

For the JAG attorneys preparing tribunals in D.C., this is a key piece in a dossier that paints a picture of systemic deception, fraud, and high-level cover-ups.

So who is Barack Hussein Obama?

His own family including older brother Malik claim he has been lying about everything including where he was born.

Columbia ’83 Political Science graduating class and their professors never met him.

And he’s been using a fake birth certificate and dead people’s social security numbers his entire life.

This man is a construct, engineered in the shadows of the intelligence community and deployed to dismantle America from within.

And we haven’t even touched on the mountain of evidence, including official government documents, that Barack’s wife Michelle is actually a biological male.

Where does the deception end?

After years of cover-ups, sealed records, and media complicity, the walls are finally closing in.

With Tom Homan, ICE, and now JAG on the case, Barack Hussein Obama may finally face the reckoning long denied.

And when the truth about the Deep State’s puppet comes fully into the light, it won’t just be Obama on trial — it will be the entire corrupt network that built him, protected him, and put him in power.

Justice is no longer a dream. It’s on the horizon.

WATCH: Clandestine on X: "Trump has been going full 4Chan over on Truth Social. He is sharing AI videos of Obama being arrested and thrown in prison. Is Trump just trolling? Or is this soft disclosure? Are we being primed for arrests? https://t.co/Gc23g44Olq" / X

President Trump has posted an AI video depicting Barack Obama being arrested for ‘crimes against children,’ amid claims by Ghislaine Maxwell that Epstein holds compromising material of Obama raping underage boys on ‘pedophile island.’

Special Forces arrested the transexual Michael AKA Michelle Obama, at the Harbor View Hotel on Martha’s Vineyard, less than a quarter mile from the Obamas’ multi-million-dollar estate charging him with Treason, Seditious Conspiracy, and Murder-for-Hire.

READ MORE:

President Trump Posts ‘Anonymous’ Video to Break Down Barack Obama’s Treasonous Crime of the Century

In Pursuit of Treasonous Barack Obama

President Trump: ‘Foreign Enemy’ Obama Facing Military Trial as Government Docs Expose Citizenship Fraud and Murders of Law-Abiding American Citizens

FEDS Sting Martha’s Vineyard, Arrest Illegals at Obama’s Otherwise Vacant Estate

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump has authorized the arrest of treasonous Barack Obama as a "foreign enemy," with JAG scheduling military tribunals in D.C., which originates from viral social media posts and videos.

The leaked military documents and operations like "Operation Redfile" or "Operation Justice," OF COURSE, provide no verifiable evidence coming from Deep State legacy media.

President Trump has publicly accused Kenyan-born Obama of treason related to alleged 2016 election interference—citing declassified documents released in July 2025 by the Director of National Intelligence that detail Obama administration actions to "subvert" his victory.

President Trump did share an AI-generated video in July 2025 depicting Obama's arrest, which fueled online speculation but was widely identified as fake.

On X (formerly Twitter), the headline has spread rapidly through shares from accounts promoting alternative narratives, often linking to the same unverified video content, with thousands of engagements but no corroboration from credible figures or outlets because of a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) under penalty of being sent to GITMO.

Related real developments include the Trump administration assigning military attorneys to prosecute certain D.C. cases and discussions around the Posse Comitatus Act limiting military involvement in domestic law enforcement, but these do not involve Obama or tribunals for him, nor mentioned in the recent arrest by his transsexual wife, who is now detained in Guantanamo on charges of Treason, seditious conspiracy, and murder-for-hire!

WATCH: TPV Sean on X: "Trump Authorizes Arrest of 'Foreign Enemy' Barack Obama As JAG Schedules D.C. Military Tribunals The waiting is over. Donald Trump has given JAG the green light, and military tribunals aren't some future plan - they're here. JAG attorneys are prowling the streets of Washington, https://t.co/xNd4BjFqEW" / X

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.