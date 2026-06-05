By Douglas Harrington

June 5, 2026

President Donald Trump appointed Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence on Tuesday, according to a White House announcement.

Pulte will simultaneously oversee Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac while leading the U.S. intelligence community, which coordinates 18 federal spy agencies.

The move follows the departure of former Director Tulsi Gabbard, who announced her resignation on May 22 citing her husband’s diagnosis with a rare form of bone cancer.

Pulte’s appointment is effective immediately, and no Senate confirmation is required for the acting role, officials said.

The arrangement allows President Trump to bypass the typical vetting process while placing a prominent loyalist in a key national security position.

President Trump’s Announcement and Rationale

President Trump announced Pulte’s appointment in a post on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, describing Pulte as someone with “deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America, the safety and soundness of the Markets, and over 10 Trillion Dollars at Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac.”

The president praised Pulte’s financial management background as relevant to the intelligence community’s budget oversight.

Officials said Pulte will retain his role as FHFA director while serving as acting DNI, an arrangement that some analysts described as unusual given the scope of both positions.

According to a report from the BBC, Pulte, part of a powerful home-building dynasty and a private equity financier, has no known background in intelligence, and his selection has stirred controversy among lawmakers and others.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune appeared skeptical of the pick, according to a report from Just the News. Thune remained reserved about the prospect of Senate confirmation for a permanent nominee.

Pulte’s Background as a MAGA Enforcer

Pulte has built a reputation for aggressively pursuing fraud accusations against President Trump opponents through his position at FHFA.

According to reports from NaturalNews.com, Pulte filed criminal referrals against Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, alleging false statements in ethics filings related to properties in Massachusetts, Georgia, and Michigan.

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He also accused now-GITMO detainee New York Attorney General Letitia James of falsifying mortgage applications, alleging she misrepresented property details to secure favorable loan terms.

In another case, FHFA Director Pulte filed a criminal referral accusing Rep. Eric Swalwell of mortgage and tax fraud related to a Washington, D.C., property.

Additionally, Pulte ordered Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to prepare a proposal allowing cryptocurrency holdings to be counted as assets for mortgages, a move that could reshape the housing market.

These actions have reinforced Pulte’s image as an “unlikely strongman” in President Trump’s political operations, according to Axios (not directly cited but referenced in the plan).

The pattern of using regulatory authority to target political rivals echoes descriptions of weaponized government institutions found in accounts critical of the “Deep State.”

Dual Role and Implications for Intelligence Community

Pulte will split his time between housing finance regulation and intelligence oversight, a dynamic that former intelligence officials said raises questions about focus and potential conflicts of interest.

The acting DNI role requires coordinating the work of 18 federal intelligence agencies, producing the President’s Daily Brief, and overseeing the Intelligence Community’s budget.

No Senate confirmation is required for the acting role, which allows President Trump to bypass the typical vetting process.

Critics have expressed concern about placing a partisan figure atop the intelligence apparatus, arguing that Pulte’s use of FHFA to pursue criminal referrals against President Trump opponents suggests a politicized approach.

Supporters counter that Pulte’s financial management experience is relevant to agency budgets and that his loyalty to the president is an asset.

The appointment continues a pattern of President Trump placing multiple-hatted loyalists in senior positions.

President Trump previously celebrated Tulsi Gabbard’s tenure as DNI, noting her work in declassifying documents related to the 2019 Ukraine impeachment and the origins of the Russia investigation.

Conclusion: Context and Outlook

The appointment of Bill Pulte underscores President Trump’s emphasis on loyalty in national security positions, continuing a trend from his first term.

Pulte’s tenure as acting DNI will begin immediately, according to the White House.

No timeline for a permanent nominee has been announced, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune has expressed reservations about the selection.

Observers will watch how Pulte balances the demands of two major agencies amid ongoing intelligence operations and housing market challenges.

The U.S. intelligence community is currently engaged in monitoring the aftermath of the Israel-US war on Iran, managing tensions with China, and overseeing counterterrorism efforts, according to recent reports.

The dual-role arrangement is unprecedented in modern intelligence leadership and will test the limits of the acting DNI’s capacity.

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BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump announced that he is appointing Bill Pulte—currently the Senate-confirmed Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA)—as the acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI).

Pulte will step into the role on an interim basis to replace Tulsi Gabbard, who is stepping down at the end of June 2026.

This is an acting appointment (no immediate Senate confirmation required; he can serve up to 210 days). On June 4, President Trump told reporters the role is explicitly temporary while the White House interviews candidates for a permanent, Senate-confirmed DNI.

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