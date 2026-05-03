By Cassandra MacDonald

May 4, 2026

President Trump announced the win for taxpayers during a speech to thousands of retirees at The Villages in Florida on Friday, where POTUS tied the purge directly to his promises of “No Tax on Social Security” and safeguarding the program from rampant fraud.

“Together with the Republicans in Congress, we’ve removed nearly 300,000 illegal aliens from the Social Security roll,” President Trump said. ]

“And, we’ve removed more than 100,000 migrants from Medicare eligibility, 100,000, and the number is going up.” President Trump continued, “The Democrats didn’t care, they couldn’t care less.”

“All they care about is Trump, Trump Derangement Syndrome. They are sick. They are lunatics. We’re dealing with lunatics,” the president added.

WATCH: Eric Daugherty on X: “🚨 BREAKING: President Trump announces nearly 300,000 THOUSAND illegal aliens have been purged from Social Security, and over 100,000 from Medicare BIG WIN! 🔥 “Together with the Republicans in Congress, we’ve removed nearly 300,000 illegal aliens from the Social Security https://t.co/6SbgHJAXjv” / X

In August, President Trump revealed that 275,000 illegal aliens had already been removed.

The administration has systematically canceled thousands of Social Security numbers improperly issued to illegal migrants under prior policies.

This effort stems directly from a presidential memorandum titled “Preventing Illegal Aliens from Obtaining Social Security Act Benefits,” which directed the Social Security Administration (SSA) to update records and block ineligible non-citizens.

Social Security Commissioner Frank Bisignano and the SSA have backed the moves, confirming updates to records of individuals “no longer holding legal status.”

Every dollar stolen by illegal aliens from Social Security and Medicare is a dollar taken from American seniors who paid into the system their entire lives.

Thankfully, the Trump administration is putting a stop to it.

Watch President Trump’s full speech from The Villages below:

READ MORE:

President Trump Announces MASSIVE Social Security Cleanup — 275,000 Illegal Aliens Removed, Plus 12.4 Million Dead People Over 120 Years Wiped from Database

DOGE volunteer credits President Donald Trump for unprecedented effort to curb ‘jaw-dropping’ Social Security fraud

ELON MUSK DELETES 7 MILLION “IMMORTALS” FROM SOCIAL SECURITY – BUREAUCRATS SCREAM, DOGE DOESN’T FLINCH!

MASSIVE OBAMACARE IDENTITY FRAUD: Non-Partisan Watchdog Finds Consumer Harm and Tens of Billions of Taxpayer Dollars Wasted in Health Care Fraud in Affordable Care Act Plans

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump made this announcement during a speech at The Villages retirement community in Florida (focused on seniors and no taxes on Social Security benefits), he stated that his administration—working with Republicans in Congress—has removed nearly 300,000 illegal aliens from the Social Security rolls and over 100,000 from Medicare eligibility.

This builds on actions announced earlier in his term, including a February 2025 Executive Order and an April 15, 2025 Presidential Memorandum titled “Preventing Illegal Aliens from Obtaining Social Security Act Benefits.”

The Trump administration frames this as protecting the Social Security and Medicare trust funds for American citizens and legal residents who paid into the system.

President Trump and supporters argue it reduces waste, deters illegal immigration by removing incentives, and could save billions in improper payments or administrative burdens over time.

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