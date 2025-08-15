Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Jerrilyn Colangelo
Jerrilyn Colangelo
Jerrilyn Colangelo
29m

This is disgusting. Whoever has been in charge of social security and has not found this stuff, should be fired immediately. I don’t give a damn who it is, they are gone. Whoever has committed the fraud, the penalty had better be severe, even for the politicians that have used this system for their own goals. I don’t care if most of Congress has to be removed

Randje
Randje
1h

Why is the tax cut for seniors “temporary?”

UNACCEPTABLE

