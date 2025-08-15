By Jim Hᴏft

August 15, 2025

On the 90th anniversary of the Social Security Act, President Donald J. Trump delivered a stirring proclamation in the Oval Office, promising to “Make Social Security Great Again.”

President Trump celebrated the passage of his signature legislation, the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which includes a temporary senior tax deduction, effectively eliminating taxes on Social Security benefits for many recipients aged 65 and above from 2025 through 2028.

As part of the administration’s push to “root out fraud, waste, and abuse,” President Trump touted removing 275,000 illegal aliens from the Social Security system and clearing 12.4 million names listed as being over 120 years old.

In his remarks and through a White House post, he claimed many of these phantom entries were getting benefits.

President Trump:

“Last month, I signed one big, beautiful bill and allowed no tax on Social Security for our great seniors. Okay, so how’s that? Not bad, right? No tax on Social Security for our seniors.

To protect our benefits, we’ve already kicked nearly 275,000 illegal aliens off of the Social Security system. These are people—many of them have already left the country—and yet we were sending them checks all the time.

And 275,000… that number is now even larger than that, Frank. It’s an unbelievable job, and what that’s doing is making the system strong. It’s making it strong.

Biden never kicked anybody off. Everybody joined. And we’re carrying out historic deportations to remove many more illegals committing Social Security fraud. It’s the Social Security fraud that was taking place at levels that nobody’s ever seen.

We cleared 12.4 million names listed in the Social Security database over 120 years of age. Just think of that. So we had 12.4 million names where they were over 120 years old. Is that right? That’s a hell of a statement.

So you have 12.4 million names listed in the Social Security database that were over 120 years of age, meaning you were breaking records, because I’ve never heard of anybody at 125.

There were nearly 135,000 people listed who were over 160 years old, and in some cases getting payments. So somebody’s getting those payments, and we’re after that.”

The administration took credit for significant enhancements in SSA customer service: handling 70% more calls, reducing average hold times from 30 minutes to just six minutes, and driving a surge in automated self-service options, serving 90% of calls via technology-based solutions.

Field office wait times dropped 23%, and appointment usage quintupled.

More from the White House:

BOTTOMLINE

On August 14, 2025, President Donald Trump marked the 90th anniversary of the Social Security Act with a proclamation and remarks from the Oval Office, where he announced efforts to "Make Social Security Great Again."

This included highlighting the removal of nearly 275,000 individuals described as "illegal aliens" from the Social Security system to prevent them from accessing benefits.

He also touted the cleanup of the Social Security database by wiping out 12.4 million names listed as over 120 years old (including nearly 135,000 over 160 years old), which he framed as addressing fraud where payments might still be issued to deceased individuals or through identity theft.

These actions were presented as part of broader reforms under his "One Big Beautiful Bill," which temporarily eliminates taxes on Social Security benefits for many seniors aged 65 and older from 2025 to 2028.

President Trump's remarks emphasized rooting out "fraud, waste, and abuse" in the system, stating: "We cleared 12.4 million names listed in the Social Security database over 120 years of age... There were nearly 135,000 people listed who were over 160 years old, and in some cases getting payments. So somebody’s getting those payments, and we’re after that."

The White House described these steps as protecting taxpayer dollars and improving efficiency, building on earlier 2025 initiatives like an April presidential memorandum that expanded fraud prosecution and barred ineligible individuals (including undocumented immigrants) from benefits.

Critics, however, have questioned the impact and legality of such measures.

Earlier related actions in April 2025, such as adding thousands of living immigrants to the Social Security "death master file" (renamed the "ineligible file") to cut off their access to financial services and encourage self-deportation, drew sharp backlash for being potentially illegal, error-prone, and abusive.

The announcement aligns with President Trump's ongoing immigration enforcement priorities, including data-sharing between agencies like DHS, IRS, and SSA to identify and deport undocumented individuals.

By August 2025, the removals had reportedly expanded from an initial 6,000+ in April to the 275,000 figure cited.

READ MORE:

BREAKING! Elon Musk EXPOSES Government-Backed Social Security FRAUD

DOGE volunteer credits President Donald Trump for unprecedented effort to curb 'jaw-dropping' Social Security fraud

ELON MUSK DELETES 7 MILLION “IMMORTALS” FROM SOCIAL SECURITY – BUREAUCRATS SCREAM, DOGE DOESN’T FLINCH!

DOGE discovers the Biden-Mayorkas illegal migration funding machine

The Social Security Fairness Act: A $200 Billion Boondoggle

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.