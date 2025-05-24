Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eugene Phillips's avatar
Eugene Phillips
6d

A beautiful military parade for a draft dodger, and convicted felon and with phony heelspurs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Randje's avatar
Randje
May 25

Sorry, I’m a MAGA patriot, but our troops have been used illegally for empire since WW2.

Hey but let’s look away from that while we look away from ethnic cleaning in the Middle East.

Let’s have FUN!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture