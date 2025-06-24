By Sean Adl-Tabatabai

June 24, 2025

President Trump has announced an imminent nationwide ban on all COVID vaccines, signaling a dramatic shift in U.S. health policy, according to White House sources cited by cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra.

The experimental mRNA injections, linked to serious health concerns, are poised to be pulled from the market, marking a major victory for vaccine skeptics.

In a discussion about his upcoming documentary, Pharmageddon, a follow-up to First Do No Pharm, Malhotra—recently appointed Chief Medical Advisor to the MAHA Committee by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—told Dr. John Campbell that the vaccines’ days are numbered.

The move, driven by growing evidence of adverse effects, reflects intensifying scrutiny of the jabs and their impact on public health.

Infowars.com reports:

“My conversations, as well, with people in the White House, etc., etc. without naming people, is…there is no reason why this COVID-19 vaccine should not be completely pulled from the market. It’s just a question of time,” Malhotra said during an interview posted Thursday.

“They’re going through due diligence and whatever way they see fit.”

The NHS-trained consultant cardiologist added President Donald Trump might take some persuading, but that he was confident the change could happen with RFK as HHS head.

“And I think there’s still a little bit of a barrier where you need to overcome with convincing President Trump that it needs to be banned,” Malhotra said.

“But I think with Bobby sitting on this vaccine committee, with everything else going on, it’s just a matter of time.”

Pharmageddon debuted at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and aims to reform government health institutions beholden to pharmaceutical companies.

“Medical knowledge is under commercial control, and the benefits of drugs are grossly exaggerated,” Dr. Malhotra said in comments during the festival.

“PHARMAGEDDON is our fight to reclaim truth and prioritize patient health over profits.”

A press release notes, “The film also features an array of high-profile voices, including Robert F Kennedy Jr, Dr Fiona Godlee, Dr Jay Bhattacharya, and environmentalist Dr Vandana Shiva.

It explores the deepening crisis of diet-related diseases and the pervasive influence of big pharma in shaping global health policies.”

A new documentary, PHARMAGEDDON, has jolted the global conversation on medicine and health following its unveiling at the Cannes Film Festival.

Directed by Donal O’Neill and produced by British cardiologist and health activist Dr Aseem Malhotra, the film takes direct aim at the pharmaceutical industry, calling for sweeping reform in modern healthcare.

The first look and official poster of PHARMAGEDDON were unveiled at an exclusive cocktail event at the Carlton Hotel during the festival.

The evening featured a no-holds-barred Q&A with Dr Malhotra, recently appointed Chief Medical Officer at “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA), where he also contributed to the organization's landmark report released on 22 May.

Known for his outspoken views on over-medication, COVID-19 vaccines, and nutrition-related chronic diseases, Dr Malhotra did not hold back in his criticism of what he termed “a pandemic of misinformed doctors and unwittingly harmed patients”.

“Medical knowledge is under commercial control, and the benefits of drugs are grossly exaggerated,” he said. “PHARMAGEDDON is our fight to reclaim truth and prioritise patient health over profits.”

The film also features an array of high-profile voices, including Robert F Kennedy Jr, Dr Fiona Godlee, Dr Jay Bhattacharya, and environmentalist Dr Vandana Shiva.

It explores the deepening crisis of diet-related diseases and the pervasive influence of big pharma in shaping global health policies.

Building on the earlier digital release, First Do No Harm, this updated documentary is being positioned as a rallying cry for a global healthcare overhaul.

Its creators say the film is not just a cinematic project, but a movement.

“After years of censorship, PHARMAGEDDON is our chance to break through,” said director Donal O’Neill.

“We’re ready to work with Hollywood and the new administration to turn the page on a broken system. If you can give us wings, please do.”

Slated for global release later this year, PHARMAGEDDON has already begun sparking debate, with its Cannes debut setting the stage for what could be one of the year’s most controversial and consequential films.

As the festival lights dim, the echoes of PHARMAGEDDON’s urgent message are likely to reverberate far beyond the Riviera.

COVID vaccines are not vaccines. Covid Injections are Gene Therapy. The Covid Injections are Designed to Kill.

As if their criminality was not enough, Attorney Renz highlighted a science paper that showed their proposed solution to the problem they had created – the cancer caused by COVID-19 injections – is another gene therapy product whose recipients also have the potential to shed causing illness in others.

They knew shedding was possible years ago. This is an open admission and a clear violation of the Nuremberg Code’s first principle of voluntary consent.

This shows a Conspiracy to Commit Mass Murder!

