By John C. Eastman

September 28, 2025

In 1989, Justice Antonin Scalia cast the deciding vote to overturn the conviction of Gregory Lee Johnson, who was arrested and found guilty of violating a Texas statute after he burned the American flag outside the Republican National Convention.

The author of the Court’s 5-4 opinion was Justice William Brennan, the leading liberal and advocate for the “living Constitution” on the Supreme Court.

For conservatives, it was one of the two most widely criticized votes of Justice Scalia’s illustrious career (the other being his vote refusing to recognize that parents have a natural, constitutionally protected right to direct the upbringing of their children).

But the opinion by Justice Brennan, which Justice Scalia joined, is not as absolute as it has subsequently been portrayed.

It specifically held that Texas violated the First Amendment by prosecuting Johnson “in these circumstances”—that is, expressive conduct or symbolic speech as part of a political protest that was not designed to incite a crowd (nor did it have that effect).

It also held that the “government generally has a freer hand in restricting expressive conduct than it has in restricting the written or spoken word.”

Only laws directed at restricting the communicative nature of expressive conduct implicate the First Amendment, and even then they can be upheld for a valid governmental interest.

Texas offered two governmental interests in defense of its flag-burning statute:

1) preventing breaches of the peace and

2) preserving the flag as a symbol of national unity.

The Court rejected the second because it was related to the suppression of expression, and it rejected the first because “it was not implicated” in the case.

That is the important caveat in Johnson that President Trump’s executive order, Prosecuting Burning of the American Flag, seeks to capitalize on.

After articulating why, the flag is such a cherished symbol, one for which “many thousands of American patriots have fought, bled, and died to keep…waving,” the order asserts, “Desecrating it is uniquely offensive and provocative,” and is “a statement of contempt, hostility, and violence against our Nation.”

It then invokes the Texas v. Johnson caveat: “Burning this representation of America may incite violence and riot…. American Flag burning is also used by groups of foreign nationals as a calculated act to intimidate and threaten violence against Americans because of their nationality and place of birth.”

The order correctly points out that the Supreme Court “has never held that American Flag desecration conducted in a manner that is likely to incite imminent lawless action or that is an action amounting to ‘fighting words’ is constitutionally protected.”

And it laudably directs the attorney general to prioritize the enforcement of civil and criminal laws against flag desecration, quite correctly limiting it to flag-burning conduct that causes harm “unrelated to expression” in order to be consistent with the First Amendment as interpreted by the Supreme Court in Johnson.

So after 35 years of timid responses to the flag-burning case, in which elected officials and law enforcement at every level thought flag burning was constitutionally protected no matter the circumstances (an erroneous view repeated ad nauseum by many critics of the president’s order), President Trump has taken a long-overdue stand to protect the flag.

He is seeking to safeguard it from those who would burn it to incite violence, provoke with “fighting words,” or more broadly seek to intimidate Americans from expressing patriotism and applauding American exceptionalism.

The incitement, fighting words, and intimidation exceptions have sometimes themselves been limited to acts targeting particular individuals rather than groups.

But as the Supreme Court recognized in Virginia v. Black, a cross-burning case that was decided 14 years after Johnson, the First Amendment doesn’t necessarily protect such conduct when targeting groups rather than specific individuals.

The aggressive use of American flag-burning as a tactic of incitement and intimidation, which has been on display in cities across the country in response to President Trump’s efforts to enforce our nation’s immigration laws, demonstrates that “in these circumstances” (as distinct from the milquetoast circumstances at issue in Johnson), the president’s executive order is not only much needed and long overdue, but is also very likely to be upheld by the Supreme Court when the inevitable challenges arise.

READ MORE:

President Trump Signs Executive Order Restoring Improperly Removed Statues and Public Monuments

President Trump Signs an Executive Order to Overhaul or Abolish FEMA

THE GREAT RECLAMATION: Supreme Court Empowers President Trump to Remove Federal Deep State Operatives – 90 Years of Executive Humiliation ENDS

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order to abolish the Department of Education

BREAKING NEWS! President Trump Signs Historic Executive Order: Ends Radical Indoctrination in US Schools to Protect Our Children!

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump’s executive order titled “Prosecuting Burning of the American Flag,” directs the Attorney General to prioritize prosecuting acts involving flag desecration under existing federal, state, and local laws—such as those related to violent crimes, property damage, hate crimes, disorderly conduct, or open burning restrictions—while also imposing potential immigration consequences for foreign nationals involved in such acts.

The order explicitly references Supreme Court precedents like Texas v. Johnson (1989), claiming it targets only unprotected conduct, such as actions likely to incite “imminent lawless action” or amounting to “fighting words.”

The Court reaffirmed this in United States v. Eichman (1990), invalidating a federal Flag Protection Act on similar grounds, emphasizing that the government cannot suppress speech based on its communicative impact.

Administration officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Attorney General Pam Bondi, contend the order is constitutional because it aligns with exceptions in Texas v. Johnson for unprotected speech like incitement, and focuses on harms “unrelated to expression” under existing statutes rather than creating a new ban.

Some conservative commentators suggest it’s a “clever workaround” that implicitly acknowledges flag burning’s protection while ramping up scrutiny for associated offenses.

However, constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley describes it as unconstitutional and likely to fail in court without a major reversal of precedent.

In practice, the order has already led to high-profile challenges, such as the September 2025 arrest of an Army veteran for burning a flag near the White House, where First Amendment defenses are being raised.

Ultimately, while the order avoids an outright ban, its intent and application risk unconstitutional suppression of dissent, and courts are expected to strike down enforcement attempts that target expressive conduct.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.