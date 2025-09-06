Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Awakening The Planet's avatar
Awakening The Planet
2h

I agree with this but i wonder how many have been detained here by the corrupt system for information suppression and greed..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture