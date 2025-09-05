By Sean Miller

September 5, 2025

On Wednesday Assistant News Director at Florida’s Voice, Eric Daugherty, posted a video of President Donald Trump at the White House discussing his economic policy of tariffs over taxes.

In the clip the President can be heard discussing the success of the U.S. under the late 1800’s tariff policy and the negative change post-federal income tax.

“We were the richest ever from 1850, it was all tariffs, we didn’t have income taxes, from 1850 to 1913,” President Trump said, going on to discuss how the U.S. became so rich under the tariff policy of the late 1800s.

WATCH: Eric Daugherty on X: "🚨 BREAKING: President Trump says tariffs could replace FEDERAL INCOME TAX. "If you go back to 1913, we were the richest ever from 1850 - all tariffs, no income taxes - to 1913." "Then we went to income tax, then we had the Great Depression!" "This poor beautiful nation was https://t.co/IQaDW6GvME" / X

“…we ended them [the tariffs] in 1913, how did that work out? And then we went to the income tax system, and then we had the depression,” President Trump said, going on to say that the tariffs are vital to the success of U.S. and that he used tariffs to end numerous wars.

The President’s decision to lambast the financial changes of 1913 are likely related to his opposition to the globalist banking cartel’s takeover of the nation with The Federal Reserve.

WATCH: Alex Jones on X: "VIDEO: The Head Of The Private Federal Reserve Tries To Frame Trump & MAGA For The Debt Slavery Trap That The Foreign Banking Cartel He Represents Has Been Carefully Orchestrating Since 1914 In This Critical Report, Alex Jones Breaks Down Who The Good Guys & Bad Guys Are In The https://t.co/ROLWTN3Var" / X

Fed chair Jerome Powell holds America hostage—he could cut interest rates, as President Trump has urged, but refuses to budge!

President Trump discussed how the nation has gone downhill since The Great Depression. Notably, the Depression was set in motion by the globalist bankers, who had an agenda of degrading the society.

The Lords of Easy Money: How the Federal Reserve Broke the American Economy

The President also views gold as an option, a metal that backed secure currencies before the nation instituted a fiat debt-based system.

Federal Reserve Paper Ponders Revaluing Gold Reserves to Market Price

The potential proceeds from a revaluation of U.S. gold reserves to current market price would equal about 3 percent of U.S. GDP, according to Figure 2 of the paper.

President Trump has a plan to regain the greatness of The Gilded Age; this agenda even extends to his architectural aspirations and his expansion of the White House.

President Trump Set to Erect Big Beautiful Ballroom at White House

Costing just 8 percent of what the globalist bankers' Federal Reserve palace will cost, President Trump's ballroom will exude the elegance of an era predating the globalist social engineers' 'degraded society' phase. President Trump himself and a number of donors will foot the bill to build the ballroom, not the taxpayer.

Prior to taking office President Trump discussed how he wants an “External Revenue Service” to collect money from other countries, instead of the American people.

President Trump to Establish External Revenue Service to Collect Tariffs

This is particularly notable due to the IRS being known for its heavy-handed approach against the American people.

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested that revenue from tariffs could replace or substantially reduce the federal income tax, a proposal he has floated since his 2024 campaign and reiterated in 2025.

This idea draws on historical precedents from the late 19th century, when tariffs were the U.S. government's primary revenue source before the modern income tax was established in 1913.

President Trump has referenced this concept multiple times, often tying it to his administration's expanded use of tariffs on imports.

The President’s comments align with his broader economic agenda, which emphasizes protectionism and references figures like President William McKinley, a tariff advocate during the Gilded Age.

President Trump argues that tariffs on foreign goods (especially from countries like China) generate revenue while encouraging U.S. manufacturing, potentially leading to economic growth that offsets any downsides.

Prior to the 16th Amendment in 1913, which enabled the federal income tax, tariffs indeed funded much of the government—sometimes up to 90% of revenue during periods like the 1870s.

For FY 2025, revenues are projected to be similar or slightly higher, around $4.35 trillion collected so far as of early 2025 data.

Here's a breakdown of key U.S. federal revenue sources based on recent FY 2024-2025 data:

Tariff-specific revenue in 2025 has indeed risen sharply under President Trump's policies:

As of August 2025, monthly tariff collections hit a record $30 billion, with year-to-date totals around $183 billion.

Projections suggest $300-500 billion annually if trends continue, up from about $80-100 billion pre-2025.

Over the next decade, tariffs could generate $2-3 trillion cumulatively, but this falls far short of the $20-30 trillion from income taxes in the same period.

To fully replace individual income taxes ($2.4 trillion/year), tariffs would need to increase by a factor of 5-10x, implying rates of 20-60% on all imports—a level that could trigger global trade wars and higher consumer prices.

Overall, while President Trump's proposal has gained traction amid his tariff successes, implementation would require unprecedented policy changes.

