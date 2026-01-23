By Andrew Moran

January 24, 2026

President Donald Trump said on Jan. 20 that he does not need Congress to issue $2,000 tariff rebate checks.

“I don’t think we would have to go to the Congress, but we’ll find out,” President Trump told reporters one day before attending the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

For months, the administration has touted the possibility of sending rebate checks to U.S. households and paying down the $39 trillion national debt with the president’s import duties.

“The reason we’re even talking about it is that we have so much money coming in from tariffs,” President Trump said.

“But we will be able to make a very substantial dividend to the people of our country.”

He also indicated that there would be income limits, reiterating last year’s remarks that the checks would go out to “everybody but the rich.”

President Trump’s suggestion that he would not require congressional approval for tariff rebate checks differs from comments by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in November.

“We need legislation for that,” Bessent said in an interview with Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Some lawmakers have indicated they would be willing to advance legislation establishing tariff rebate checks.

This past summer, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) introduced a bill—the American Worker Rebate Act—that would send rebate checks to Americans from revenue generated by the president’s levies.

Hawley proposed a rebate of at least $600 per adult and dependent child, totaling $2,400 for a family of four.

This fiscal year to date, federal tariff income has exceeded $101 billion, according to Jan. 16 data from the Treasury Department.

But the fate of dividend payments is up in the air, as the Supreme Court is expected to decide soon whether the president has the authority to impose import taxes without congressional approval.

President Trump has stated that the high court ruling in the administration’s favor is critical to the U.S. economy and national security.

White House officials are confident the Supreme Court will determine the executive branch has the power to use the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

“I believe that it is very unlikely that the Supreme Court will overrule a president’s signature economic policy,” Bessent said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“They did not overrule Obamacare; I believe that the Supreme Court does not want to create chaos.”

If not, federal officials said the United States has other tools available to carry out the president’s agenda.

The president also acknowledged it is unclear how importers would be repaid.

“We’ve taken in hundreds of billions of dollars, and if we lose that case, it’s possible we’re going to do the best we can in paying it back,” President Trump said at the press briefing.

“I don’t know how that’s going to be done, very easily, without hurting a lot of people.”

Dollars and Cents of Tariff Rebate Checks

While official details are scarce, economic observers have presented various estimates of the cost behind the proposed program.

A group of Tax Foundation economists determined that the cost of mailing out tariff dividends would exceed revenues.

They put together three models, with costs ranging from $279.8 billion to $606.8 billion. Revenues are forecast to reach $207.5 billion this year, the economists noted.

“All tariff dividend designs would cost more than the revenue that the president’s new tariffs will generate in 2025, and many designs would use all the revenue they will generate in 2026 too,” Tax Foundation economists wrote in a Nov. 18 report.

“In other words, sending out ‘tariff dividends’ in 2026 would leave no revenue to offset the cost of tax cuts or reduce the deficit in the near term.”

Assuming checks are limited to individuals earning less than $80,000 per year, the price tag would be as much as $250 billion, says Thomas Feltmate, senior economist at TD Economics.

Tariff checks may slightly stimulate consumer spending, adding close to three-quarters of a percentage point in 2026, he said.

At the same time, Congress might be hesitant to support tariff dividend checks.

“With Congress showing a reluctance to undertake further spending measures that will add further pressures to the deficit, it’s unlikely that the President’s plan will be implemented,” Feltmate said in a Dec. 5 research note.

READ MORE:

White House Economist Proposal Coming Soon on $2,000 Tariff Rebate Checks

President Trump Says $2,000 Dividend Checks Will Be Sent ‘Next Year Sometime’ If Plan Moves Forward

BREAKING NEWS! PRESIDENT TRUMP JUST APPROVED $2,000 PAYOUTS THROUGH QUANTUM FINANCIAL SYSTEM (QFS), WHICH IS ALREADY OPERATIONAL

U.S. Posts $27 Billion June Surplus, Boosted by Tariff Revenue, Says Treasury Department

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump stated during a White House press briefing on January 20, 2026, that he believes his administration can issue $2,000 “tariff dividend” rebate checks to Americans without needing congressional approval.

He described the payments as a way to return revenue from tariffs directly to U.S. households, with an unspecified income limit to target low- and middle-income families, potentially toward the end of the year.

Distributing these rebates could cost between $300 billion and $600 billion for a single round, similar to COVID-era stimulus payments, and would likely require new legislation.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.