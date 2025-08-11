By Andrew Moran

August 11, 2025

President Donald Trump is replacing Billy Long as commissioner of the IRS less than two months after his confirmation, a White House official confirmed to The Epoch Times.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will serve as acting commissioner.

Long confirmed on social media that he will be the ambassador to Iceland.

Long said in an X post.

Since Danny Werfel stepped down earlier this year, several acting commissioners have served.

Doug O'Donnell, who was the first successor to Werfel, retired in February.

Melanie Krause, a career government official at the IRS and Government Accountability Office, accepted the position and resigned in April.

Gary Shapley, a career IRS agent, was then selected but was shortly removed from the position.

Deputy Treasury Secretary Michael Faulkender was the acting commissioner until the Republican-controlled Senate confirmed Long.

President Trump nominated Long in December 2024. Long was confirmed by the Senate in a 53—44 vote. He was sworn in on June 16.

The confirmation process was a contentious one, as Democrats in the upper chamber established an inquiry shortly after the president’s announcement.

Democratic lawmakers highlighted Long’s lack of professional background in accounting, law, and taxes.

Additionally, critics pointed to Long, a former Republican representative from Missouri who served from 2011 to 2023, possessing a history of sponsoring legislation that aimed to abolish the Internal Revenue Service.

The Tax Code Termination Act was introduced in January 2017 to eliminate the current tax code, retaining only self-employment and retirement taxes.

It did not reach the House floor for a vote.

Every Democrat in the Senate voted against Long’s confirmation.

Meanwhile, the current administration has proposed trimming the IRS budget.

In May, the White House released a “skinny budget” that outlined $2.5 billion in annual cuts to the IRS, with a focus on staffing reductions and IT modernization.

Bessent, appearing in a March 20 interview with Fox News, stated that U.S. officials are trying to make the tax-collecting agency “more efficient.”

WATCH: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on X: "IRS modernization is 30 years behind schedule, $15 billion over budget, and is relying on outdated technology. We are working hard to make it more efficient. https://t.co/DVszLIIrAU" / X

Special interests and others “just want to blow this project out of the water,“ Bessent said. ”This is the opposite of government efficiency, not elimination, not extinction.”

Treasury special adviser Sam Corcos, appearing with Bessent on Fox, said IRS modernization is “currently 30 years behind schedule and it’s already $15 billion over budget.”

Corcos said the IRS is relying on “legacy infrastructure” that includes “old mainframes running COBOL and Assembly.”

At a June 11 House Appropriations Subcommittee hearing, Bessent stated that officials have been making improvements and cutting costs at the IRS.

“Critics of the President’s efforts to modernize the IRS warned that the effort would result in a 10 percent shortfall in receipts,” Bessent said in prepared remarks.

“Instead, the opposite happened. April receipts this year were up 9.5 percent over the previous year. And receipts in May were up 14.7 percent over the previous year. Most remarkably, the President was able to achieve these results while reducing $2 billion in waste and planned IT spending at the IRS.”

According to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, the IRS workforce has experienced a 25 percent reduction as of May.

The report, published in July, determined that more than 25,000 employees separated, accepted the deferred resignation program, or used another incentive to leave.

BOTTOMLINE

On August 8, 2025, President Donald Trump removed Billy Long from his position as commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), less than two months after Long's Senate confirmation and swearing-in in June.

This marks the shortest tenure for an IRS commissioner in the agency's 163-year history.

Long, a former six-term Republican congressman from Missouri (serving from 2011 to 2023) and a longtime Trump ally with a background as an auctioneer, had limited prior experience in tax policy and had previously supported efforts to abolish the IRS entirely.

His appointment was seen as unconventional, tied in part to his loyalty to President Trump and involvement in a fraud-plagued tax credit program.

The removal reportedly stemmed from a clash between the IRS and the White House over the sharing of confidential taxpayer data to aid immigration enforcement efforts.

Specifically, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) requested that the IRS cross-check a list of 40,000 names suspected of being undocumented immigrants against taxpayer records to obtain addresses, as part of President Trump's broader crackdown aiming to locate up to 7 million unauthorized individuals.

The IRS could verify fewer than 3% of the names (mainly those with individual taxpayer identification numbers) but refused to release the data, citing statutory privacy protections for taxpayers.

This resistance conflicted with an April data-sharing agreement between DHS and the Treasury Department (which oversees the IRS), intended to balance information protection with law enforcement needs.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson denied any internal discord, calling such reports "absurd" and "totally fake news," while emphasizing alignment on eliminating "information silos" to prevent unauthorized individuals from accessing benefits meant for American taxpayers.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has been named acting IRS commissioner on an interim basis, marking the seventh leadership change at the agency since President Trump's inauguration in January 2025.

Bessent, who will handle the role alongside his Treasury duties (including trade negotiations and selecting a new Federal Reserve chair), is the sixth person to oversee the IRS this year alone.

Long has been nominated to serve as U.S. ambassador to Iceland, a role he confirmed in a statement to NBC News.

He followed up with a lighthearted post on X (formerly Twitter):

“I saw where Former Superman actor Dean Cain says he’s joining ICE so I got all fired up and thought I’d do the same. So I called @realDonaldTrump last night and told him I wanted to join ICE and I guess he thought I said Iceland? Oh well.”

A Treasury spokesperson praised Long's "zeal and enthusiasm," thanking him for his service while noting a new commissioner would be announced soon.

This shakeup occurs amid broader IRS challenges under the Trump administration, including a 25% workforce reduction through cuts and buyouts driven by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), as well as shifts toward tariff-based revenue (over $100 billion collected this year from new import taxes).

Recent tax legislation—extending 2017 cuts, slashing taxes on tips and overtime, and adding auto loan interest deductions—along with spending on military and deportation initiatives, is projected to add $3.3 trillion to the national debt over a decade and result in over 11 million people losing health insurance.

Notably, undocumented immigrants contributed $96.7 billion in taxes in 2022 ($59.4 billion federally), funding programs like Social Security and Medicare despite their exclusion from most benefits.

