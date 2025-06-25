By Ethan Evans

President Donald Trump has instructed US officials on how to respond if Iran plots his assassination, a directive given well before he authorized attacks on three Iranian nuclear sites last weekend.

The targets, Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, were struck Saturday in an aggressive step to thwart Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

Flanked by Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, President Trump announced the operation's outcome:

"Our objective was the destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat. Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success."

He further proclaimed, "Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated. If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill."

In the aftermath, there is mounting concern over possible Iranian reprisals, including fears of an assassination attempt on the President.

This isn't uncharted territory, as Iran has previously been implicated in threats against President Trump, reports the Mirror US.

Back in 2020 during his initial term, President Trump made the controversial decision to assassinate Qassem Soleimani, leader of the Quads Force within Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps, via a drone strike near Baghdad Airport.

The move sparked intense condemnation throughout the Middle East with accusations of international terrorism leveled at the operation.

Four years later, US intelligence confirmed they'd gathered evidence suggesting Tehran was plotting to assassinate President Trump. ]

Last September, President Trump himself acknowledged there "were big threats made to (his) life by Iran", although neither of the two attempts made last year have been linked to Iranian activity.

A month prior, a Pakistani national with ties to Iran was accused of attempting to execute a murder-for-hire plot against US government officials.

All these plots provide ample food for thought for President Trump, his administration, and the world at large regarding how the country might respond to US bombings.

However, it appears a plan is already in place should things escalate to that point.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office in February, President Trump outlined how the States would react if he were killed by the Iranian regime.

"If they did that, they would be obliterated," he cautioned. "That would be the end. I've left instructions. If they do it, they get obliterated. There won't be anything left."

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has leveraged the assassination plot to stoke fears that President Trump is Iran's primary target, telling Fox News last week:

"He killed Qasem Soleimani. He made it very clear, including now, 'You cannot have a nuclear weapon, which means you cannot enrich uranium.' He's been very forceful, so for them, he's enemy number one".

President Trump asserted that he had ordered his advisers to prepare a devastating strike on Iran should they succeed in assassinating him, while concurrently signing an executive order mandating his Cabinet to exert "maximum pressure" on Tehran via sanctions or investigations into proxy groups with US ties.

The directive also emphasized the necessity to block Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons or intercontinental ballistic missiles, dismantle its terrorist networks, and curb its missile program, along with other conventional and unconventional military capabilities.

