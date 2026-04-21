By Baxter Dmitry

April 22, 2026

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Saturday directing federal agencies to accelerate research into psychedelics, including LSD, psilocybin, and ibogaine, while easing bureaucratic hurdles for clinical trials and potential therapeutic access.

The executive order, announced in the Oval Office with Joe Rogan by President Trump’s side, aims to explore these substances as treatments for serious mental health conditions such as PTSD, depression, addiction, and traumatic brain injury—particularly among military veterans.

President Trump was joined by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., podcast host Joe Rogan, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya, and veterans including former Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell.

The order directs the FDA to prioritize reviews of psychedelics that receive Breakthrough Therapy designations, issuing Commissioner’s National Priority Vouchers to speed up the process for promising candidates.

It also instructs the FDA and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to create pathways for eligible patients to access investigational psychedelics under the Right to Try Act, which President Trump signed during his first term.

This includes necessary authorizations for Schedule I substances in controlled medical or research settings.

Additional measures include:

Allocating at least $50 million through the Advanced Research Projects for Health (ARPA-H) to match state-level investments in psychedelic research for mental illness.

Improving data sharing between the FDA and Department of Veterans Affairs.

Facilitating faster rescheduling of any psychedelic drugs that gain FDA approval after demonstrating safety and efficacy.

Ibogaine, derived from the root of an African shrub, received particular emphasis.

It remains a Schedule I substance federally (deemed to have high abuse potential and no accepted medical use), but the order supports expanded clinical trials and research into its potential for treating opioid addiction and PTSD.

Advocates point to studies and anecdotal reports suggesting high success rates in interrupting addiction cycles.

The order builds on earlier 2025 reforms to research rules for controlled substances and aligns with growing state-level interest, such as Texas’s funding for ibogaine trials.

Champions Behind the Push

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as Health Secretary, has long criticized what he calls the FDA’s past “aggressive suppression” of psychedelics and has advocated for expanded research into alternative mental health treatments.

He described the order as part of a broader effort to confront the nation’s mental health crisis and pledged accelerated approvals in “very controlled settings,” especially for veterans.

Joe Rogan played a visible and influential role.

During the event, Rogan recounted texting President Trump information on ibogaine after learning about its potential from podcast guests, including veterans and advocates.

According to Rogan, President Trump’s reply was swift: “Sounds great. Do you want FDA approval? Let’s do it.”

Rogan stood behind the president during the signing and highlighted stories of rapid recovery from addiction and PTSD symptoms.

President Trump credited Rogan and others for bringing the issue to his attention, joking at one point about the potential benefits for anxiety.

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BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled “Accelerating Medical Treatments for Serious Mental Illness.”

It directs federal agencies to ease bureaucratic restrictions on research and medical access to certain psychedelic drugs, framing it as a response to America’s ongoing mental health crisis, including high rates of treatment-resistant depression, PTSD (especially among veterans), substance abuse, and suicide.

The Food and Drug Administration must issue “Commissioner’s National Priority Vouchers” for psychedelic compounds that already have Breakthrough Therapy designation.

This prioritizes drugs like ibogaine (from the iboga plant), psilocybin (from “magic mushrooms”), MDMA (Ecstasy), and others in clinical trials for serious mental illnesses.

The order builds on existing FDA Breakthrough Therapy designations for some psychedelics and growing evidence from clinical studies (including VA-backed trials) showing rapid, sometimes long-lasting benefits for PTSD, depression, and addiction—conditions where traditional treatments often fall short.

This isn’t full decriminalization or recreational legalization—psychedelics remain federally illegal outside approved medical/research contexts.

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