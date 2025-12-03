By Kevin Hughes

December 4, 2025

President Donald Trump’s “Genesis Mission” executive order aims to fast-track U.S. AI dominance, comparing its urgency to the Manhattan Project. Focuses on scientific breakthroughs, national security and economic leadership through centralized AI infrastructure.

The order establishes the “American Science and Security Platform” to consolidate federal datasets, computing power and AI modeling tools. Energy Secretary Chris Wright is tasked with achieving operational capability within nine months. Expands public-private partnerships with tech giants (OpenAI, Google, Palantir, AMD, Nvidia) to boost supercomputing resources.

The EO explicitly frames AI as critical to countering China’s technological rise and maintaining U.S. military and economic dominance. Downplays concerns over AI’s energy consumption, arguing it will drive efficiency despite projections of doubling global electricity use by 2030.

Supporters (like Keegan McBride) praise the initiative for accelerating scientific discovery. Critics (including former Biden officials) warn that long-term federal investment is needed to prevent losing leadership to China.

The Trump administration threatens to withhold federal funding from states imposing their own AI rules, arguing that fragmented policies could stifle innovation. Success hinges on balancing rapid AI advancement with cybersecurity, ethics and energy efficiency.

In a bold move to accelerate American leadership in artificial intelligence (AI), President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order (EO) Monday, Nov. 24, launching the “Genesis Mission,” a sweeping federal initiative designed to harness AI for scientific breakthroughs, national security and economic dominance.

The White House compared the effort’s urgency and ambition to the Manhattan Project, the World War II-era program that developed the atomic bomb.

According to BrightU.AI‘s Enoch engine, the Manhattan Project was a top-secret research and development program conducted during World War II by the U.S. with the support of the United Kingdom and Canada.

Its primary goal was to develop nuclear weapons, specifically an atomic bomb, to end the war with Japan and prevent further loss of life.

The Genesis Mission directs federal agencies to dramatically expand computing power, consolidate scientific datasets and fast-track AI applications in critical fields—from nuclear fusion to semiconductor manufacturing.

Leading the initiative is Michael Kratsios, the president’s assistant for science and technology, who will oversee the integration of federal resources with private-sector innovation.

At the core of the program is the “American Science and Security Platform,” a centralized infrastructure backbone tasked with providing researchers access to high-performance computing, AI modeling tools and vast federal datasets.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright has been charged with building this platform, which aims to demonstrate initial operational capability within nine months for at least one major scientific challenge.

“The Genesis Mission will dramatically accelerate scientific discovery, strengthen national security, secure energy dominance, enhance workforce productivity and multiply the return on taxpayer investment into research and development,” the Executive Order states.

The initiative builds on the National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource (NAIRR), a coalition of federal agencies and tech giants like OpenAI, Google and Palantir, established in 2020 to foster AI innovation.

The new order expands these collaborations, requiring the Energy Department to identify private-sector computing resources within 90 days to bolster the effort.

Recent partnerships with AMD and Nvidia highlight the administration’s push for cutting-edge supercomputing.

In October, the Department of Energy announced two new supercomputers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, powered by AMD chips, with plans for further expansion using Nvidia’s high-performance processors.

“Winning the AI race requires new and creative partnerships that will bring together the brightest minds and industries American technology and science has to offer,” Wright said in a statement.

Genesis Mission EO puts AI as a national priority

The Genesis Mission underscores the administration’s belief that AI will define the future of economic competitiveness, military strength and scientific leadership. The order explicitly frames the U.S. as locked in a technological race with China, emphasizing AI’s role in maintaining American dominance.

“America is in a race for global technology dominance in the development of artificial intelligence,” the order declares, calling AI “an important frontier of scientific discovery and economic growth.”

However, concerns linger over energy consumption, AI data centers already account for 1.5% of global electricity use, a figure projected to double by 2030.

Administration officials downplayed these worries, arguing that increased demand will ultimately drive efficiency and lower costs.

While some analysts praised the initiative, others questioned whether the federal government can effectively mobilize its sprawling datasets and research facilities.

Keegan McBride, a senior policy advisor at the Tony Blair Institute, called the announcement “significant.”

“AI has the potential to transform the entire scientific, research and discovery pipeline. This represents a strong signal from the U.S. to the world about what is possible,” McBride told NBC News.

Lynne Parker, former deputy chief technology officer under criminal pResident Joe Biden, stressed the importance of sustained federal investment.

“Government support for AI research builds the foundation for new breakthroughs and helps keep innovation aligned with the public interest,” Parker said.

“Without long-term investment, we risk ceding leadership in the technologies that will define our economy, our security and our daily lives.”

The Trump administration is also moving to prevent state-level AI regulations, threatening to withhold federal funding from states that impose their own rules.

Officials argue that fragmented policies could stifle innovation and hinder U.S. competitiveness against China.

The Genesis Mission represents the Trump administration’s most ambitious AI initiative yet, aiming to consolidate federal research, supercharge private-sector collaboration, and maintain U.S. supremacy in a field that could reshape global power dynamics.

The race for AI dominance is now a national priority—and the White House is betting big on American ingenuity to win it.

Watch this video about President Donald Trump signing an executive order that aims to incorporate AI into America’s classrooms.

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on November 24, 2025, launching the “Genesis Mission,” a major federal initiative aimed at accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) for scientific discovery and innovation.

The program, led by the Department of Energy (DOE) is designed to enhance U.S. technological leadership, particularly in competition with nations like China, by fostering partnerships between government, industry, universities, and research institutions.

The initiative includes directives for identifying at least 20 key science and technology challenges within 60 days, establishing a secure AI experimentation platform with timelines for data integration and demonstrations, and annual reporting on progress.

Agencies are required to align their R&D efforts, contribute datasets, and ensure security and intellectual property protections.

