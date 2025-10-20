By BRITTANY CHAIN

October 20, 2025

President Donald Trump was forced to board Air Force One on Sunday via the small stairs due to heightened security measures after a suspicious hunting stand was discovered nearby.

The President left Palm Beach International Airport on Sunday to return to Washington DC, after the suspicious structure was discovered on Friday.

A White House official said the discovery led to the implementation of heightened security measures on Sunday as President Trump returned to the airport.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the ‘elevated hunting stand’ was ‘within sight line of the Air Force One landing zone.

‘The FBI has since taken the investigatory lead, flying in resources to collect all evidence from the scene, and deploying our cell phone analytics capabilities.’

The stand has not been tied to any individual.

It was found perched in a tree near where President Trump usually exits the presidential jet. There was no ammunition found nearby, and the finding was described as an odd collection of pipes.

President Trump has been known to host impromptu press conferences before boarding the plane in the past, chatting freely with reporters and answering questions about the news of the day.

President Donald Trump was forced to board Air Force One on Sunday via the small stairs due to heightened security measures after a suspicious hunting stand was discovered nearby.

A hunting stand was discovered near the airport that President Trump uses to fly into Florida. It had a direct line of sight to Air Force One, officials said.

But on Sunday he boarded the aircraft ‘quickly’ and on a smaller staircase due to the heightened risks.

President Trump’s son Eric earlier praised the President’s security detail for finding the bizarre potential hazard.

‘Ps the Secret Service did a GREAT job finding this,’ he wrote on X on Sunday.

The Secret Service was ‘working closely’ with the FBI as well as law enforcement in Palm Beach County.

Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi also told Fox that ‘there was no impact to any movements and no individuals were present or involved at the location.’

‘While we are not able to provide details about the specific items or their intent, this incident underscores the importance of our layered security measures,’ Guglielmi also stated.

The discovery came less than a month after Ryan Routh was found guilty on all charges related to the September 2024 plot to kill President Donald Trump.

President Trump’s would-be assassin began stabbing himself in the neck with a pen in a Florida courtroom after jurors reached a unanimous verdict last month.

President Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One on Friday at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. He spent his weekend at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Routh managed to get close to Trump as the now-President partook in a round of golf at his Trump International Golf Club property in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Routh was arrested after he was seen holding a rifle through a fence by a Secret Service agent.

Another attempt was made on President Trump’s life at a presidential campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July that year.

READ MORE:

HARD EVIDENCE: HOMELAND SECURITY INVESTIGATIONS (HSI) CONSPIRED TO ASSASSINATE PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

EXCLUSIVE! THE CONSPIRACY TO ASSASSINATE PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IS HIDDEN IN SEALED U.S. COURT MOTIONS IN MINNESOTA

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò Warns President Trump: ‘WEF Behind Assassination Attempt – They Will Try Again’

World Economic Forum (WEF) Memo Reveals Three More Trump Assassination Attempts Incoming

BOTTOMLINE

On October 19, 2025, President Donald Trump boarded Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport using the aircraft’s smaller, rear stairs instead of the usual larger front stairs.

This change was implemented as a precautionary measure due to heightened security concerns following the discovery of a suspicious structure—described by authorities as a “hunting stand” or potential “sniper’s nest”—located near the airport with a direct line of sight to the plane’s typical boarding area.

The Boeing VC-25A (Air Force One) has built-in airstairs at both the front and rear.

The rear stairs are shorter and typically used for quicker access or in scenarios requiring minimal exposure, such as this one. This isn’t unprecedented for President Trump, but in this case, it was explicitly security-driven rather than routine.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.