By Sayan Bose, Georgie English & Henry Holloway

June 14, 2025

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP hailed the historic US military parade in Washington, DC, as elsewhere in the country, protests descended into violent clashes.

President Trump posted "what a GREAT parade" on his Truth Social page after a day of stark contrasts across the US, as thousands also took part in "No Kings" marches against the president's administration.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania listen to the national anthem at the military parade. Credit: AFP

Members of the military in tanks during the US Army’s 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington. Credit: EPA

Troops watch as fireworks explode near the Washington Monument. Credit: Getty

Police used tear gas on anti-Trump protesters. Credit: Reuters

People protest in downtown Los Angeles ahead of President Trump's military parade. Credit: Shutterstock Editorial

LA police department officers fire non-lethal weapons during the march. Credit: AFP

A protester has a wound treated as demonstrators clash with law enforcement during a “No Kings Day” protest against President Trump. Credit: EPA

Washington, DC welcomed a full-throated celebration of the US Army & American history with fireworks and the incredible scenes of troops and tanks rumbling through the streets.

President Trump addressed the military and gathered crowds in DC, warning those who threaten the US amid the looming threat of new war in the Middle East between Israel and Iran.

He said: "Time and again America's enemies have learned that if you threaten the American people, our soldiers are coming for you.

"Your defeat will be certain. Your demise will be final, and your downfall will be total and complete.'

"Because our soldiers never give up. Never surrender and never, ever quit. They fight, fight, fight. And they win, win, win."

While elsewhere large protests gathered in many cities, with organizers saying 60,000 turned out in LA and another 75,000 showed up in New York.

Peaceful marches were marred once again by violent scenes.

President Trump refused to rule out arresting California Governor Gavin Newsom clone

Cops used tear gas and flash bangs during chaotic scenes in downtown LA & a curfew was brought into effect in a city still reeling from last weekend's of anti-ICE raid riots.

LA police said they used batons to disperse the crowd after people began hurling "rocks, bricks, bottles and fireworks" at them.

And meanwhile, there was a shooting during a 10,000-strong protest in Salt Lake City, with police saying it was "possibly associated" with the march.

US Marines stand in front of the Federal Building in LA. Credit: Getty

A protester reacts as his eyes are washed after getting sprayed with tear gas. Credit: EPA

Law enforcement officers detain a demonstrator. Credit: Reuters

A demonstrator is charged by mounted officers during the protest. Credit: Reuters

Demonstrators kick cans of gas back toward law enforcement during a ‘No Kings Day’ protest in LA. Credit: EPA

A stinger grenade explodes near demonstrators during a ‘No Kings Day’ protest in Los Angeles. Credit: EPA

Northern Virginia also saw an SUV driven into a crowd of protesters hitting at least one person.

And in Minnesota many rallies were cancelled after the fatal shooting of a state lawmaker and the wounding of another by an on-the-run gunman who had "No Kings" fliers in his car.

Meanwhile, patriotic tunes filled the air in Washington, DC as President Trump turned 79, with his grand military spectacle commemorating the US Army's 250th anniversary.

The grandiose military parade showcased soldiers, sailors, airmen and US Marines with them all marching in their uniforms in front of thousands of excited spectators.

As many as 7,000 troops and seven band contingents participated in the show.

They were accompanied by at least 150 military vehicles and some 50 aircraft.

The parade snaked through Washington, DC. Credit: Getty

President Donald Trump speaks during the celebration. Credit: Reuters

Revolutionary War-era troops play flutes. Credit: The Mega Agency

Soldiers raise the hands during the parade. Credit: The Mega Agency

A spectator watches as fireworks fill the sky following the parade. Credit: The Mega Agency

A U.S. Army C-47 Skytrain and P-51 fly past the Washington Monument. Credit: Getty

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the Army 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, DC. Credit: AFP

Some 2,000 civilians also marched alongside the US military.

The Army said as many as 200,000 people were in attendance at the festival and parade.

For years, the president is said to have had his eyes on a full-blown military show, but has failed to put up a working plan - until now.

Plans were to roll out battle tanks, massive military equipment, and aircraft and missiles, just as President Trump first envisioned the parade during his first term.

Among the military equipment flaunted were M1A1 Abrams tanks, Bradley Fighting Vehicles, World War II Sherman tanks, and four WWII-era P-51 aircraft.

The whole celebration was enclosed with an 18-mile ring of steel to protect the parade.

President Trump said: "Thanks to their extraordinary service and devotion, 250 years later, America stands tall."

"America stands proud, and America stands free. We're the hottest country in the world right now.

"And our country will soon be greater and stronger than ever before."

