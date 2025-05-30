Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Evelyn Hall's avatar
Evelyn Hall
2d

Wonderful and brilliant man!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Royden Hodgskin's avatar
Royden Hodgskin
3d

TACO only hires the finest people 😀

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture