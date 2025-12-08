By Preston Bates

December 9, 2025

President Donald Trump has condemned the Hart-Celler Act of 1965 as the catalyst for America’s ongoing immigration catastrophe, signaling a potential full-scale reversal of policies that have diluted the nation’s historic white ethnic core.

The bombshell rhetoric exploded across social media platforms this week, igniting cheers from America First patriots who view the 1960s law—signed by Democrat President Lyndon B. Johnson—as a deliberate plot to flood the U.S. with non-European migrants and erode its founding demographic identity.

The Hart-Celler Act, officially the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, scrapped national-origin quotas that had prioritized European immigration, paving the way for chain migration and a surge from Latin America, Asia, and Africa—a move critics argued was engineered to transform America’s cultural and ethnic landscape into a balkanized, Third World mess.

President Trump’s assault comes amid his stark warning that the U.S. faces a binary choice: launch the largest deportation operation in history or surrender to total societal collapse, mirroring the chaos gripping European nations wracked by waves of unchecked migration.

WATCH: Disclose.tv on X: “NOW - Trump on Somali immigrants: “When they come from hell, and they complain and do nothing but bitch. We don’t want em in our country. Let em go back to where they came from and fix it!” https://t.co/UkJpIKkpnY” / X

Bolstering the President’s rhetoric, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced a massive expansion of President Trump’s signature travel ban, now targeting over 30 nations deemed too dysfunctional to properly vet their citizens.

“If they don’t have a stable government or a country that can sustain itself, why should we allow them into the U.S.?” Noem declared during an interview with Fox News last week.

WATCH: Border Hawk on X: “BREAKING: Trump travel ban extended to “over 30” countries with more being considered, per DHS Sec. Noem https://t.co/xT4GMCMp5u” / X

The ban, set to include more countries under review, aims to slam the door on potential terrorists, criminals, and economic drains from failed states—directly tying into President Trump’s broader remigration push to protect America’s native population from further displacement.

This surge in anti-invasion messaging comes as illegal crossings plummet under President Trump’s renewed enforcement, but critics warn the damage from decades of Hart-Celler betrayal runs deep, with American communities fractured by crime, welfare abuse, and cultural erosion inflicted by Third-World hordes.

READ MORE:

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem reveals extraordinary travel ban on ‘EVERY country flooding the United States with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies.’

Fired Up President Trump Vows PERMANENT Pause on Migration from 3rd World Countries – Pledges to Oust Non-Assets, Denaturalize Disruptive Migrants, and Deport Foreign Nationals Draining Our Resources!

President Trump set to slap travel ban & restrictions on 43 countries including Russia and Belarus with 11 nations on the ‘red’ list

President Trump To Invoke Wartime ‘Alien Enemies Act’ Authorizing the Summary Deportation of Criminal Migrants – Including to Guantanamo Bay: REPORT

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social about his immigration policies, stating, “I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover.”

This announcement has sparked widespread discussion and headlines, with some outlets framing it as a broader “declaration of war” on what they term the “third worldification” of the United States—essentially, policies aimed at reversing perceived declines in safety, infrastructure, and cultural identity attributed to mass immigration and urban decay.

Federal Takeover of Washington, D.C.:

Earlier, on August 12, 2025, President Trump invoked the 1973 Home Rule Act to federalize D.C.’s police force for up to 30 days, citing a “public safety emergency” amid rising crime, graffiti, and urban decline.

In a press briefing, he referenced the “third worldification” of the nation’s capital, calling it a “dumping ground for the third world” and a “safe haven for criminals.”

President Trump has criticized this as a “plot” causing cultural erosion, crime spikes, and welfare strain, advocating for the “largest deportation operation in history” to prevent societal collapse similar to parts of Europe.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.