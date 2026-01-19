By Gergana Krasteva & Imogen Garfinkel

January 18, 2026

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has claimed to be the savior of NATO amid plans for a joint Arctic Sentry mission to protect Greenland.

Britain, France and Germany are all believed to be backing the operation – which would involve US forces – to boost security in the Arctic after the US President claimed that it is plagued with Russian and Chinese submarines.

Denmark’s special forces are sharpening their skills for a potential Greenland invasion.

Denmark’s forces are specialists in reconnaissance, sabotage and high-risk missions behind enemy lines.

Danish and US Special Operation Forces seen training together in Greenland last year. Alamy

Denmark’s forces are renown for being able to operate almost anywhere, from the Arctic to the Gulf of Guinea. Alamy

President Trump has said the US must occupy Greenland over national security. AFP

British soldiers practice an assault on February 17, 2025, in Smardan, Romania. Getty

Sir Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, and Friedrich Merz spoke about the proposal in a video call on Friday, and today NATO’s Secretary General Mark Rutte called the Arctic a “priority”.

Yet, this did not seem to soothe President Trump who spoke out on his social media platform, Truth Social, today: “I’m the one who SAVED NATO!!! President DJT.”

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, the US president said that making a deal would be ‘easier’ than taking control of the territory through military force.

While the US President did not point to the source of his fury, this comes as more details about the mission have been revealed.

“Arctic Sentry” would be modelled off of NATO’s “Baltic Sentry” – a mission to guard undersea pipelines from sabotage – and “Eastern Sentry” – aimed at protecting territory along the Eastern Flank.

Both operations combine forces from multiple nations, deploying drones, sensors and other technology to monitor land and sea, as Vladimir Putin continues with his war rhetoric against the alliance.

Still in its early stages, “Arctic Sentry” could see the deployment of British soldiers to the territory of Greenland, part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

President Trump has insisted he wants control over Greenland and has not ruled out the prospect of using military force.

Belgium‘s defense minister, Theo Francken, said in a phone interview on Sunday that there is a need for “a NATO operation in the high north”.

“We have to collaborate, work together and show strength and unity,” he added, hinting at the possible fracture of the military alliance that has existed for 76 years, as of this month.

He also acknowledged Greenland’s strategic importance but warned that “we need to sort this out like friends and allies, like we always do”.

President Trump has said the US must occupy Greenland to prevent Russia or China from attacking it.

He says a US military presence on the 836,000 square mile island is simply not enough and is still to rule out invading it and taking it by force.

Some experts have suggested that the Arctic territory’s minerals are what he is really after.

European leaders still appear to be tiptoeing around President Trump, particularly after the US airstrikes on Venezuela in the first week of January.

But a similar move from President Trump could throw the mere existence of NATO into the abyss.

The European Commissioner for Defense and Space, Andrius Kubilius, warned that a US military takeover would be the end of NATO.

He said: “It will be a very big challenge to be ready to defend Europe, being independent, being without the United States.

“The question would be how we can use in that case NATO structures, how they can be, you know, become a basis for European pillar of NATO.

“But NATO such as it is now definitely will not exist anymore.”

Kubilius also stressed that this would have a “very deep negative impact among the people and on our transatlantic relations”.

If Denmark requested it, he said that the EU could provide more security for Greenland, including troops and military infrastructure such as warships and anti-drone capabilities.

Danish military forces participated in an exercise with hundreds of NATO troops in the Arctic Ocean near Nuuk, Greenland, in September.

German Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor, Lars Klingbeil, also warned that rifts between the US and Europe are widening, in reference to President Trump’s threats.

“We increase security in the Arctic together as NATO allies, not in opposition to one another,” the politician said on Sunday.

Denmark and the US, both NATO members, are scheduled to meet this week to discuss the future of Greenland and its 57,000 residents.

Still, Greenland and Denmark have said that the territory is not for sale.

Protesters gather in front of the US consulate during a demonstration in Nuuk, Greenland. Reuters

Russia, which sees NATO and its expansion in Europe as one of the biggest threats, is only benefiting from the disarray within the alliance.

One of Putin’s chief propagandists, Vladimir Solovyov, even suggested that Russia and the US join forces to launch an invasion of Greenland.

The Russian TV presenter told his viewers: “We have entered extremely turbulent times. President Trump is preparing for a major war.

“And for us, this is very beneficial if it means war with Europe.”

Germany’s Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor, Lars Klingbeil, in the Bundestag. Shutterstock Editorial

Greenland is an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. Paul Edwards

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump has recently escalated his rhetoric on Greenland, claiming credit for strengthening NATO while criticizing the alliance’s European members for what he sees as insufficient action against Russian and Chinese influence in the Arctic.

This comes amid reports of NATO allies planning a joint operation called “Arctic Sentry” to enhance security around Greenland, a Danish territory that President Trump has long expressed interest in acquiring for the U.S.

President Trump has repeatedly argued that Greenland is essential to U.S. national security, pointing to its strategic location, rare earth mineral resources (estimated at around 38 million tons), and potential role in missile defense systems like the proposed “Golden Dome.”

He reiterated this in a recent Truth Social post, stating: “NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that ‘you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland.’ Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!!!”

President Trump has not ruled out using military force or tariffs to pressure Denmark, warning that the U.S. could “reconsider its commitment to NATO” if allies don’t align with Washington’s Greenland ambitions.

President Trump has threatened tariffs on allies like the UK, France, and Germany—countries involved in Arctic Sentry—to force concessions on Greenland.

