By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

May 9, 2025

Acting FEMA director Cameron Hamilton was fired yesterday morning after President Donald J. Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem determined he might be Deep State.

Testifying before Congress Wednesday, Hamilton broke ranks with President Trump, arguing against disbanding or downsizing the agency.

Also, Hamilton failed a polygraph when asked whether he knew about the massive weapons cache U.S Marines recovered from FEMA’s Maryland training compound last weekend.

President Trump tapped Hamilton, a former Navy SEAL, to lead the crooked institution on January 25, with the understanding that Hamilton would support his efforts to expose corruption and further his efforts to dramatically trim, or even dissolve, FEMA.

Instead, Hamilton on Wednesday told the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security, “I do not believe it is in the best interest of the American people to eliminate the Federal Emergency Management Agency,” showing his true colors.

In early March, Homeland polygraphed Hamilton to see if he had leaked details about classified Homeland/FEMA meetings to the press. He passed that test.

While lie-detector tests are imperfect, and people can be trained to beat the test, the Trump administration began routinely testing high-ranking officials after sensitive intelligence started appearing in MSM media outlets like the Washington Post and the New York Times.

According to two Homeland officials speaking under the promise of anonymity, DHS summoned Hamilton for a re-test, which he failed miserably, immediately following his testimony.

One source said Hamilton was visibly nervous and jittery upon setting foot in Homeland’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.

“He [Hamilton] was constantly looking over his shoulder as though he expected someone to sneak up on him,” the source said.

“He was twitching; his fingers moved like he was playing a piano or something. I don’t know all what they asked him, but I heard afterward he answered three important questions deceptively. Are you aware of any current corruption at FEMA? Do you support President Trump’s initiative to close FEMA and empower individual states to oversee disaster relief? Did you know about a stockpile of weapons at the National Emergency Training Center in Emmitsburg?”

A second source said, “If a subject’s truthful, he’ll score +6 or higher. A score of -6 or lower is considered deceptive. Hamilton scored a -12.”

On Thursday morning, Hamilton was summoned to Homeland’s headquarters again, and Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Troy Edgar and Corey Lewandowski told him that President Trump had fired him.

He was seen leaving the building carrying a box of personal belongings.

President Trump replaced him with David Richardson, who recently served as assistant secretary for countering weapons of mass destruction.

Richardson is a prior service Marine who commanded field artillery units in Afghanistan and Iraq.