June 5, 2025

Eighty-eight percent of Americans (both Republicans and Democrats) believe pharmaceutical companies should face financial consequences if their vaccines cause harm, reflecting frustration with legal immunity protections like the 1986 Vaccine Injury Act.

The same percentage of respondents insists new Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) boosters must prove clear health benefits before FDA approval, highlighting public distrust of rushed authorizations post-pandemic.

Half of those surveyed support allowing parents to opt children out of school vaccine mandates, with sharp partisan splits (68 percent Republicans vs. 37 percent Democrats).

Over 90 percent demand transparency in government health studies, disclosure of financial ties between regulators and drug companies, and bans on officials owning stock in companies they oversee — fueled by pandemic-era disillusionment.

Over 90 percent back stricter food labeling, bans on harmful additives and healthier school meals. Bipartisan majorities also support junk food restrictions for food stamps (69 percent) and Medicaid work requirements (72 percent).

Americans across the political spectrum are demanding greater accountability from pharmaceutical companies, stricter vaccine safety oversight and more transparency in government health policies, according to a new poll.

Americans want better vaccine safety oversight, more stringent clinical trials and greater Big Pharma accountability, according to a poll conducted this month by the Center for Excellence in Polling and commissioned by the Foundation for Government Accountability.

The survey, conducted this month by the Center for Excellence in Polling (CEP) and commissioned by the Foundation for Government Accountability, reveals that 88 percent of respondents believe drug manufacturers should be held financially responsible if their vaccines cause harm.

Its most striking revelation is the near-unanimous agreement among both Republicans and Democrats on this issue.

The CEP poll's findings reflect deep-seated distrust in public health institutions and Big Pharma, fueled by years of contentious debates over vaccine mandates, emergency-use authorizations and corporate liability protections.

It also aligns with growing frustration over the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, which shields vaccine manufacturers from most lawsuits.

Critics argue this legal immunity has allowed companies to profit without sufficient accountability, even as reports of adverse effects persist.

Similarly, 88 percent of respondents insisted that new Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) boosters must demonstrate clear health benefits before receiving Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval.

The demand for rigorous clinical testing signals a public wary of rushed authorizations, particularly after the controversial emergency rollout of mRNA vaccines during the pandemic.

Half of those surveyed supported allowing parents to opt their children out of school vaccine requirements without penalty – a stance that sharply divides along party lines.

Republicans (68 percent) overwhelmingly backed the measure, while only 37 percent of Democrats agreed. The debate over mandates has intensified in recent years, with some states rolling back exemptions while others expand them.

The results mirror a November 2024 John Zogby Strategies poll, which found 57 percent of Americans believe vaccine-injured individuals should be able to sue manufacturers.

Additionally, 51 percent opposed vaccine mandates outright, with 72 percent rejecting experimental vaccines like those authorized under emergency use.

Poll also reflects growing distrust in public health agencies

The CEP poll underscores a broader erosion of trust in federal health institutions.

Ninety-five percent of respondents demanded full public access to government-funded health studies, including unfavorable findings.

Ninety-three percent called for mandatory disclosure of financial ties between regulators and drug companies, while 87 percent said health officials should be barred from owning stock in companies they oversee.

Beyond pharmaceuticals, respondents overwhelmingly supported stricter food regulations.

Ninety-six percent backed warning labels for foods with harmful chemicals, while 91 percent wanted additives clearly listed on packaging.

Eighty-four percent supported banning synthetic dyes already prohibited abroad, and 77 percent believed states should have the power to enact stricter food bans than federal standards.

Recent moves by the FDA, such as phasing out petroleum-based dyes, suggest regulators are responding to public pressure. But critics argue these changes are long overdue given Europe's more aggressive stance on food additives.

The survey also revealed strong bipartisan support for healthier school meals.

Ninety-five percent wanted fresh fruits and vegetables served daily, while 88 percent demanded full ingredient transparency.

Eighty-one percent supported letting states set stricter nutrition standards than federal guidelines.

Welfare reforms also garnered broad approval.

Sixty-nine percent backed restrictions on junk food purchases with food stamps, while 72 percent supporting work requirements for Medicaid recipients.

The poll’s findings paint a clear picture.

Americans, regardless of political affiliation, are fed up with opaque health policies, corporate favoritism and lax oversight.

The Make America Healthy Again movement, once a fringe idea, has surged into the mainstream – uniting voters around transparency, accountability and individual choice.

