May 9, 2025

The Canadian government has partnered with the late Bill Gates doppelganger to spray airborne mRNA on urban populations and rural areas with low vaccine uptake, according to a commercial airlines pilot who has blown the whistle on the criminal Gates Foundation’s chemtrails operations.

As the globalist elite find it harder to convince humanity to submit to Covid mRNA shots and endless boosters, they are having to find deceitful new ways to force their mRNA on us.

According to pilots familiar with the scheme, the criminal Gates Foundation’s new technology, known as Air Vax, is designed to deliver the vaccine right into people’s lungs, bypassing the need for injections – and the need for consent.

But this isn’t just about distribution.

Insiders say the chemical agents used in these aerosol campaigns are having terrifying side effects—not just on the public, but even on the pilots and operatives involved.

Reports are surfacing of crew members suffering psychotic breaks, terrifying hallucinations, and even taking their own lives—just from brief exposure to the chemicals.

And now, independent research confirms the worst: a direct link between these compounds and chemically induced psychosis.

But here’s the part that should make you sit up and listen…

Whistleblowers say this isn’t a malfunction—it’s by design.

Mass exposure. Psychological destabilization. Biological submission on a scale humanity has never seen before.

And the most chilling part? They’re not even trying to hide it anymore.

Because what’s coming next… makes everything we’ve lived through look like a test run. This is the rollout. And we’re the targets.

Around a year ago, something strange started happening in the media.

Out of nowhere, the same outlets that spent decades mocking and demonizing anyone who mentioned “chemtrails” suddenly flipped the script.

Now, they’re calling it “geoengineering”—and get this—they’re promoting it as a heroic solution to climate change.

Gone are the eye-rolls and hit pieces branding skeptics as tin-foil-hat lunatics.

In their place? Slick documentaries, news features, and government-sponsored talking heads all telling us the same thing: spraying the skies might just save the world.

But let’s ask the question the media refuses to touch: what changed?

The answer is chilling. The global elite—yes, the same unelected technocrats pulling strings from behind the curtain—decided it was time.

Time to start normalizing what they’ve been secretly doing for decades: spraying our skies with chemicals, manipulating weather patterns, and quietly altering ecosystems… all without our consent.

It’s called “the slow reveal.” And it’s one of their oldest tactics.

First, they deny it. Then they ridicule it. Then, when the time is right, they admit it—but only after the population has been softened up by relentless propaganda.

And that’s exactly what happened.

Just weeks ago, the British government became the first to officially admit it: they’ve been geoengineering the skies.

Just as independent researchers and so-called “conspiracy theorists” warned for years, they’re finally saying the quiet part out loud.

Their excuse? Climate change, of course. The ultimate catch-all justification.

But let’s be real—this isn’t about saving the planet. It never was.

We’ve seen the documents.

Declassified files from decades ago prove the real purpose behind the chemtrail agenda: population control, agricultural domination, and environmental manipulation on a planetary scale.

Some things never change.

The British government is now openly spraying chemicals into the sky—without the knowledge or consent of its own people.

And in Canada, where the government is deeply entangled with the globalist agenda of the World Economic Forum, the situation is even more alarming.

So why isn’t the public outraged?

Because after twelve months of carefully orchestrated messaging, most people have been programmed to accept the unacceptable. The media did its job.

The people are compliant. And the skies? Well, they’re no longer ours.

Dr. William Deagle tried to sound the alarm nearly two decades ago.

In a 2005 speech that many dismissed as outrageous or unhinged, he revealed that government and military forces were already carrying out covert aerosol spraying operations on the population.

Back then, they called it a conspiracy theory.

But today, it’s impossible to ignore the truth: Deagle had access to highly classified, insider information—far ahead of its time.

What once sounded like science fiction now reads like a checklist of unfolding reality. From atmospheric manipulation to weaponized public health, everything he warned us about has come to pass.

The most disturbing part? He was right. And now the world is finally catching up.

Fast forward to 2025 and everyone in North America, the UK and most of Europe is living in the world described by Dr. Deagle, inhaling toxic chemicals and airborne mRNA, known in the industry as “air vax.”

According to one airline pilot who has dedicated the last three years to investigating the operations, there are thousands of people in the US, and as many again across Europe, who are involved in the business of chemtrails, most of whom have some idea of what they are doing.

Speaking anonymously with his voice digitized to protect his identity, the pilot, who asked to be called John, explains that many people within the aviation industry are fearing for their lives:

Let’s be clear about what’s really happening.

These people—the so-called “experts,” government officials, and corporate operatives—are knowingly spraying densely populated urban centers with toxic, carcinogenic chemicals.

History offers no refuge for those who hide behind the excuse of “just following orders.”

The Nazi prison guards at Nuremberg tried that line—and it didn’t save them. It won’t save today’s perpetrators either. When Nuremberg 2.0 finally arrives—and it will—there will be no excuses.

And here’s where it gets even more disturbing.

As John explains later in this episode, evidence is now emerging that airborne mRNA is being dispersed over key regions of Canada—a nation tightly bound to the agenda of the World Economic Forum.

Don’t take our word for it.

As Courtney Malo, editor at Science Translational Medicine, outlined in a groundbreaking article, aerosolized mRNA vaccines—developed with funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation—were designed to bypass needles entirely. These new delivery systems allow mRNA to be inhaled directly into the lungs, enabling rapid and mass dissemination without consent and without public knowledge.

Let that sink in.

This isn’t science fiction—it’s science tyranny. And it’s happening now, as John explains.

Chemtrails aren’t just crimes against our children—or even crimes against humanity at large. They are crimes against the natural world itself.

Every time these aircraft spray the skies with toxic aerosols, the fallout settles onto our land—onto our crops, our grass, and our water supplies.

Animals graze on contaminated vegetation. The chemicals work their way up the food chain. And the damage doesn’t stop there.

One of the most insidious ingredients found in chemtrail residue is aluminum.

When aluminum seeps into the soil, it slowly poisons the ecosystem. It disrupts plant life, weakens roots, and erodes biodiversity.

But more alarmingly, it’s been linked to **neurological disorders in humans—**including autism in children and Alzheimer’s in adults.

The spraying has been so widespread, so relentless, that we’re now seeing the effects in one of nature’s most vital species: bees.

Scientific studies have shown that bees across the world are now carrying elevated levels of aluminum—and some are even exhibiting signs of Alzheimer’s-like cognitive dysfunction.

In the UK, entire colonies are collapsing. Bees are dropping dead across the country.

And here’s the chilling part: when the bees disappear, our food system collapses.

Without pollination, crops fail. Flowers die off. Entire harvests become impossible.

We are pushed into total dependence on the very same elite engineering this crisis—those who control synthetic foods, patented seeds, and lab-grown alternatives.

This isn’t just environmental destruction—it’s strategic domination of the food chain. And it’s happening in plain sight.

You won’t be surprised to hear that the late criminal Bill Gates is a key player in the plot to deliver airborne mRNA to the masses – without their consent.

This information, while disturbing, should not come as a surprise to anybody who has been living with their eyes wide open and rejecting the fake news of the mainstream media.

In 1972, the Club of Rome published the book The Limits To Growth, which called for extreme depopulation to save the planet from the plague of humans.

This book has served as an instruction manual for the global elite ever since its publication.

And let’s not forget the Georgia Guidestones—the granite monoliths that brazenly declared the global elite’s desire to reduce the human population to just 500 million.

RELATED: BREAKING: Another Bombshell Just Dropped in Japan! Takamatsu Guidestones Expose Global Elite’s Sinister Plan for Population Control and Nuclear War!

Since then, we’ve heard a parade of globalist figureheads—often from the polished podiums of Davos—echo that same chilling ambition: depopulation, eugenics, and control disguised as “progress.”

But there’s a catch.

The elite, for all their arrogance, follow a twisted code of ethics. One that demands they tell us what they’re going to do to us—just not in plain language.

They use symbols, hidden messages, and coded phrases buried in media, policy documents, and public speeches. It’s ritualistic. Occult. Predictive programming.

But here’s their problem: we’ve cracked the code.

We know that Agenda 2030 and the UN’s “sustainable development goals” aren’t about saving the planet—they’re about reshaping society into a tightly controlled, surveilled, post-human dystopia.

We know that when they say they’re spraying the skies to “fight climate change,” what they’re really doing is altering the atmosphere, weakening our immune systems, and preparing us for full-spectrum bio-surveillance.

We know that barium, aluminum, and graphene oxide are not safe, not in our vaccines, not in our skies, and certainly not in our children’s bodies. Yet they continue, spraying us from above, day after day, without our consent and without accountability.

The veil is lifting. The agenda is exposed. And now the question becomes: what are we going to do about it?

