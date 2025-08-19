By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

Physicians from the New York Doctors Coalition, a non-profit organization, were ejected from an illegal alien detention facility after Immigration & Customs Enforcement agents determined they were trying to smuggle contraband into the facility, an ICE source told Real Raw News.

On Monday, a procession of physicians, garbed in lab coats and carrying medical bags, arrived at 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan, demanding access to the 10th floor, so they could evaluate living conditions and perform health exams on illegals held within.

Once inside the lobby, the arrogant physicians told ICE employees that they were responding to reports of “inhumane treatment” and detainees being denied basic medical care.

As with all federal buildings, 26 Federal Plaza has metal detectors that one must pass through to access spaces beyond the lobby and the elevators.

The doctors, however, expressed indignation at being told they must adhere to security protocols, including random hand-inspection of bags, and threatened to report ICE to Governor Kathy Hochul for impeding their investigation.

Sensing deceit, ICE pulled four physicians into private screening rooms and searched their bags, and found what our source called “obvious contraband,” scalpels, narcotics, and prepaid cellular phones.

One bag, our source said, held 140 Vicodin tablets and three boxes of fentanyl transdermal patches.

When questioned about the drugs, the physician claimed he had visited an oncology patient prior to showing up at the ICE building and had forgotten to remove the prescription drugs from his bag.

The second bag had nine surgical scalpels.

“You do know smuggling weapons into a federal jail is a felony?” an ICE agent mentioned to the physician.

“I’m a board-certified surgeon, what if I’m called to the scene of someone suffocating and have to perform an emergency tracheotomy. Of course I have the tools I need to save lives,” the doctor said.

The third bag contained four prepaid phones, which the bag’s owner could not concoct an excuse, so he at least dared to say, “You’re denying these people contact with family, with lawyers. I’m here to help them.”

It’s unclear why ICE didn’t arrest the three and then frisk every doctor and search every bag; instead, they confiscated the bags they had searched and trespassed the doctors, warning them that if they returned, they’d be apprehended on sight.