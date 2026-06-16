By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 17, 2026

The B-52 Stratofortress that crashed in a towering fireball—killing all eight crew—near Edwards Air Force Base yesterday morning held in its internal bomb bay an experimental laser that may have activated accidentally while the plane was airborne, a senior military official told Real Raw News.

On paper, the ancient B-52, a mainstay of the United States’ nuclear triad, was conducting a routine flight to evaluate a freshly installed digital radar suite.

The 412th Test Wing bomber appeared to a catastrophic flight control or controllability issue immediately upon takeoff, crashing on dusty airfield within the base’s 484-square-mile facility.

In addition to the electronics upgrades, the plane carried a petawatt laser capable of vaporizing targets as small as a mouse or as large as a building, similar to, yet far stronger than, the Deep State DARPA DEW weapons that torched Maui and Malibu in August 2023 and January 2025, respectively.

Real Raw News reported on those events extensively, including numerous articles about White Hats hunting down and destroying the Boeing YAL-1 Airborne laser planes that were in the air over Maui and California when those disasters started.

Despite the potential for misuse, defense contractors and the Trump administration amorously love lasers, and the Department of War has spent billions of dollars to further develop air, sea, and land laser platforms, citing modern warfare requirements to keep pace with China and Russia.

The weapon on the B-52, our source said, could pulse a beam of light that briefly outweighed global electrical power.

“If it malfunctioned, something went wrong, it sure could’ve precipitated the crash,” our source said.

“Don’t say that happened; just a possibility. There’s a race to create revolutionary armaments, and without guardrails and oversight, well, shit can go wrong.”

His comments evoked memories of a movie—Real Genius—I had seen in theatres when I was a naïve 16-year-old. It centered on a group of young college students who unknowingly perfected an airborne laser for the US Air Force for purposes of wanton destruction.

“Narrow dichotomy between fiction and reality,” our source said.

“Narrow dichotomy between fiction and reality. This shit’s real, been for ages. I don’t know if the petawatt weapon made the B-52 hurl into the ground, but it’s a possibility I can’t dismiss.”

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