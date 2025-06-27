By James Halpin

THE Pentagon has released unseen video of bunker buster bombs which obliterated Iran's Fordow nuke plant.

The footage, from strikes carried out during the development of the 30,000lb weapon, came during a briefing that divulged more information about the "historically successful" strike on Saturday.

The moment the missile hit the earth in the test footage

The missile could be seen hitting the dirt and the exploding below it

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Dan Caine speaks during the briefing. Credit: Getty

A screen grab of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's speech on Thursday

In the clip, a test GBU-57 can be seen in slo-mo hitting a dirt target, travelling through a thick layer of earth, and then exploding in a cavity below it.

The footage came as part of the administration's efforts to prove Operation Midnight Hammer blitz on Fordow "obliterated" the plant.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth slammed the press for reporting on a leaked preliminary intelligence report from the Pentagon that said the attack had set back the country’s nuclear program by only a few months.

He said the successful blitz showed how special America was and that it was the only country on earth that could carry out the mission.

Hegseth took the stage with Dan "Raizin" Caine, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Caine revealed that one person in the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) had been solely studying the underground bunker complex for 15 years.

That person, whose identity is classified, had effectively been able to give a design of the base for the Air Force to then design a mission around.

Caine said that the 30,000lb bombs had been designed with Iran's nuclear program in mind and from studying Fordow.

He said: "The weapons were designed, planned, and delivered to achieve the objections in the mission space."

Developing the bomb had, at one point, been using the most supercomputer hours in the United States.

Caine said he didn't have intelligence on the damage, but could confirm the bombs had released properly, hit their target, and exploded.

One of the pilots told Caine after the mission:

"This is the brightest explosion I have ever seen, it literally looked like daylight".

The briefing also revealed that the Iranians had tried to pour concrete over the vent shafts ahead of the strike.

President Donald Trump posted on social media after the briefing and said that cars that could be seen in satellite pictures around the base were the concrete workers.

Some had speculated online that those people have been trying to remove the enriched uranium from the base.

President Trump said: "Nothing was taken out of the facility. Would take too long, too dangerous, and very heavy and hard to move!"

The briefing on the operation came just hours after Iran's fanatical supreme leader broke his silence after not being seen in a week.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 86, claimed victory over Israel and America despite his country being hammered in the "12-Day War".

Khamenei is hiding away in a bunker deep below ground despite the ceasefire as he fears being assassinated by secret agents, the New York Times reports.

The supreme leader was seen in a video sitting in front of the same brown curtain - presumably still cowardly hiding in his bunker - as he had last week.

On Israel, he ludicrously claimed Iran had almost crushed the country and the government in Tel Aviv was on the verge of collapse.

That's despite the IDF controlling the skies over Tehran, assassinating dozens of top generals and nuclear scientists, and destroying dozens of valuable missile batteries in just 12 days of fighting.

On America, Khamenei claimed to have given the country a "severe slap" to its face and that it had "gained nothing" from the attack on Iran's nuke plants.

The Ayatollah said: “The American regime entered a direct war because it felt that if it did not, the Zionist regime would be completely destroyed.

"However, it gained no achievements from this war.

“Here, too, the Islamic Republic emerged victorious, and in return, the Islamic Republic delivered a severe slap to America’s face.”

Khamenei also bizarrely claimed his rockets had hit the American's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, despite his forces giving advanced warning so the rockets could be all shot down.

The supreme leader was last seen a week ago in a video message, but it's two weeks since he appeared to his people in the flesh.

The CIA says President Trump’s weekend blitz on Iran with B-2 stealth bombers dropping bunker busters has left key nuclear sites “destroyed”.

In a bombshell statement, the Agency's director John Ratcliffe confirmed “several key Iranian nuclear facilities” were wiped out and must be completely rebuilt.

Ratcliffe said: “The CIA can confirm that a body of credible intelligence indicates Iran’s Nuclear Program has been severely damaged by the recent, targeted strikes."

