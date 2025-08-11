By Julian Assange News

August 11, 2025

Federal buildings are bleeding insiders. Senior FBI figures are vanishing—escorted out in silence, no cameras, no statements. The purge has begun. This isn’t politics.

This is a decapitation strike on a criminal intelligence regime that’s operated above the law for decades.

President Trump isn’t draining the swamp. He’s gutting it with military precision.

Sealed indictments are now action orders. Over a dozen high-ranking FBI officials tied to anti-Trump ops, J6 persecutions, and foreign surveillance have been removed without warning.

This network wasn’t just spying on President Trump—it was running domestic psychological warfare, burying evidence, and using foreign tech to profile patriots.

Embedded foreign agents, protected by rogue FBI officials, used AI to track America First figures under “counter-extremism” cover.

In June 2025, U.S. Cyber Command seized the Bureau’s cloud.

Inside: treason-level files—illegal wiretaps on journalists, facial scans from rallies, private call recordings flagged for words like “QFS,” “Trump,” “Constitution,” and encrypted blackmail dossiers on Congress.

High-level FBI bosses met bi-monthly with BlackCube, WEF cyber councils, and other foreign-linked contractors to control the digital battlefield—discredit President Trump loyalists and crush grassroots movements. They failed.

President Trump returned. His first secret order authorized military oversight of the FBI, CIA, and DOJ.

During Biden’s fake presidency, the FBI ran Operation Spindle, modeled on CCP surveillance, targeting Christians, veterans, parents, and patriots—27 million Americans mapped and cataloged.

That database is now in Space Force hands, used to hunt the architects.

The “retirements” you see? Many are now in black sites—GITMO, Alaska Site-14, Guam’s Echo Base, the Azores. Tribunals are underway under Maritime Law, with sentencing signed by Presidential Writ.

Trump’s Project HALO tech—DNA resonance scans, behavioral AI, and voiceprint detection—now tracks traitors globally. No safe haven remains.

Phase Three has begun: dismantling the infrastructure of treason.

UN intel backdoors closed. Vatican funding arms frozen.

Interpol dissident files seized. We are no longer under occupation.

We are in reconquest. The elites thought they were untouchable.

They bleed. And this is only the beginning.

David Sundberg is the highest-ranking FBI official to be fired in President Trump’s second term.

Acting Director in charge of the Washington Field Office Steve Jensen, and special agent Walter Giardina, who hunted down Trump Advisor Peter Navarro, have all been fired. More FBI firings to come.

FBI Official Tied to Hillary’s Fake Russia Dossier Placed on Administrative Leave

MASSIVE FBI PURGE Ongoing. Over 200 TRANS FBI Special Agents Fired. Every AGENT/supervisor who played a hand in the illegal occupation of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is now GONE.

At least four planeloads of corrupt FBI agents have landed at Guantanamo Bay since the Senate confirmed Patel as director. Before the ongoing purge, the FBI had 37,500 employees, and 5,300 at the ATF.

BOTTOMLINE

The dramatic "decapitation strike" on the FBI includes escorted removals of officials, seized data clouds, black sites (e.g., GITMO, Alaska Site-14), and ongoing military tribunals under maritime law for treason related to anti-Trump operations, January 6 investigations, and surveillance programs.

While elements of the story draw from real events—such as personnel changes at the FBI under President Trump's second term (inaugurated January 2025) and his administration's focus on "draining the swamp"—the core claims of widespread panic, secret activations of military tribunals, and exotic technologies like "Project HALO" for tracking traitors are being treated as conspiracy theories by the Deep State fake news media.

Verified Events Related to the FBI in 2025

Personnel Changes and Purges : Since President Trump's return to office, FBI Director Kash Patel has overseen the removal of several senior officials linked to past investigations of President Trump and his allies. Examples include: Brian Driscoll (former acting director , involved in January 6 probes), Steve Jensen (Washington Field Office head), and Walter Giardina (special agent). Reports confirm they were escorted out quietly on or around August 8, 2025, per standard protocol for sensitive terminations to avoid leaks. This fits into broader "Schedule F" reforms , where over 154,000 federal employees have accepted buyouts or been reassigned to eliminate perceived "Deep State" biases.

Context of President Trump's FBI Overhaul : Patel has publicly stated intentions to turn FBI headquarters into a "Museum of the Deep State" and root out "weaponization" of the agency (e.g., FISA abuses, handling of Epstein files).

Related Investigations: There are ongoing probes into past FBI actions, such as the Russia investigation (Crossfire Hurricane) and January 6. A declassified Durham report appendix (from earlier inquiries) highlighted the late Hillary Clinton's approval of Russia hoax narratives and a new 2025 "strike force" under Attorney General Pam Bondi has been announced.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part I – Hillary Clinton)

Military Involvement in Domestic Affairs : President Trump has invoked the Insurrection Act and deployed National Guard units for issues like mass deportations (e.g., in Los Angeles) and addressing homelessness in Washington, D.C. (e.g., August 10, 2025, Reuters reports on preparations for Guard activation).

Secret Military Tribunals: GITMO expansions are real but tied to broader Deep State assets executions, military detentions (e.g., from global raids on child sex trafficking, and continuing FBI purges.

Conservative outlets often frame it as necessary reform, liberal ones as authoritarian overreach, and neutral analyses as standard administrative shifts.

