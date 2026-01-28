By Grant Mercer

January 29, 2026

If you think H1-B is the main player snatching jobs from Americans, then you’ve got another thing coming.

Literally. It’s called “Operation Nightingale,” and it wasn’t just a diploma fraud case; it was a quiet stress test of how America fills labor shortages, and it’s overwriting the American worker yet again.

Let’s break it down.

The full scoop on Operation Nightingale surfaced through a mix of federal indictments, state licensing reviews, a growing trail of reporting, and, most importantly, the Department of Justice (DOJ) 2023 investigation into fraudulent nursing programs.

Court filings outline how thousands of credentials moved through U.S. systems with minimal oversight.

But now, follow-up reporting and social media clips have started asking the question regulators won’t dare to answer publicly: how many unqualified nurses are still working, and who decided to keep the public in the dark?

And what’s more, the reported number of 7,600 counterfeit diplomas is just the tip of the iceberg.

Information on total licensees still remains under lock and key. Though these fraudulent credentials are being actively reported nationwide.

Operation Nightingale exposes a labor system that learned to value speed and profit over one that is actually in Americans’ best interests.

Not only are jobs being filled by many foreign nationals, but their qualifications are shaky at best.

While it’s somewhat commendable that the National Council of State Boards of Nursing is actively flagging individuals nationwide, we all know things are going to slip through the cracks.

Especially at the scale Operation Nightingale was running at. Which even just a few bad apples in the medical system can have some serious and tragic consequences.

After all, we have to wonder how many of those credentials became active licenses.

How many traveled across state lines? How many are still embedded in hospitals, clinics, and staffing rotations today?

This is where the immigration and labor pipeline comes into real focus.

The U.S. normalized fast-track credential acceptance years ago under pressure to fill gaps, first in tech through H-1B and later across healthcare.

It makes you question what else is being “fast-tracked.”

NOW YOU KNOW

The fraud didn’t slip through the cracks. It rode the fast track.

American Nurses Association President Jennifer Mensik Kennedy said Thursday that the “coordinated conspiracy” is “disturbing” and “deeply unsettling.”

“Nursing is without a doubt a highly specialized and ethical profession requiring rigorous and life-long education and training to acquire unmatched clinical expertise. You don’t achieve this overnight,” she said.

“There are no shortcuts in nursing - our patients and clients depend on us. It is both a demanding and rewarding profession that requires individuals to be adaptive to the evolving and complex health care landscape to ensure the delivery of safe and quality patient care.”

The actions of those involved, including the schools that were once accredited, are “simply deplorable,” she said.

“This undermines everything the nursing profession represents and stands for and is in direct opposition to the Code of Ethics for Nurses,” she said.

“Furthermore, these unlawful and unethical acts disparage the reputation of actual nurses everywhere who have rightfully earned the title of the ‘Most Trusted and Ethical Professionals’ through their education, hard work, dedication and time.”

We support the investigation and the judicial process to ensure individuals found to have been involved in this scheme are held accountable.

BOTTOMLINE

Operation Nightingale is a major federal investigation led by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG), targeting a widespread wire fraud scheme involving the sale of fake nursing diplomas and transcripts.

The operation has uncovered the distribution of over 7,600 fraudulent nursing credentials from several now-closed Florida-based schools, allowing unqualified individuals to obtain nursing licenses and secure jobs in healthcare facilities across the U.S.

These bogus documents were sold for prices ranging from $10,000 to $20,000 each, generating millions in illicit revenue—estimated at around $114 million in one analysis.

While official DOJ reports focus on domestic wire fraud, social media discussions and analyses highlight potential immigration fraud angles, suggesting the scheme facilitated rapid entry of foreign nationals into U.S. nursing positions—akin to the speed of H1-B visa processing for skilled workers.

Healthcare providers should cross-check employee credentials against Operation Nightingale databases, and ongoing probes may reveal more immigration-related fraud.

