Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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Eric jihnson's avatar
Eric jihnson
28m

You got the scripts?

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Barry Morgan's avatar
Barry Morgan
4h

I want to believe this but everything on the internet must be treated with suspicion.

Fortunately the suspicions of uninvolved civilians have no significant effect so we can all afford to wait and see.

If this is true the absence of so many prominent, traitorous people will eventually become obvious - as will the benefits.

I have no fear.

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