By Bob Price

October 25, 2025

Federal agents launched a high-impact gang takedown in Wisconsin this morning, arresting 22 suspects and seizing a cache of drugs, guns, and vehicles in a coordinated strike dubbed “Operation Chalkline.”

Backed by 14 SWAT teams and dozens of law enforcement partners, the FBI Milwaukee-led operation targeted violent criminal networks operating in Milwaukee and Racine, Wisconsin.

FBI officials released information on Wednesday about a multi-agency takedown of cartel-connected gangs operating in Wisconsin.

The coordinated action led to the arrest of 22 people on federal charges.

Agents and other law enforcement officials executed 24 federal search warrants, leading to the seizure of four kilos of cocaine, 260 grams of fentanyl, 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, six pounds of marijuana, 23 firearms, and three vehicles, according to a statement from the FBI office in Milwaukee.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted information on social media about the raids and the accomplishment of the Operation Chalkline task force.

The director called it “one of our most significant violent gang takedowns to date.”

“Outstanding work,” the director said, praising the law enforcement teams.

FBI officials said Mount Pleasant Police Department Task Force Officers (TFO) led the investigation leading up to the coordinated attack on criminal gangs.

The team was joined by other members of the FBI Milwaukee Area Safe Streets Task Force with includes TFOs from the Caledonia Police Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Racine County Sheriff’s Office, and Racine Police Department, officials stated.

“FBI Milwaukee continues to prioritize crushing violent crime together with our law enforcement partners to ensure public safety and security in Milwaukee, Racine, and throughout the state of Wisconsin,” officials posted on X.

In late September, FBI Milwaukee reported on another ICE-led operation in Manitowoc County that led to the arrest of 21 illegal aliens.

“Nine of the subjects were targeted for their suspected involvement in the sexual assault and/or trafficking of minor American girls,” officials posted on X.

FBI officials said the violent gang operations in Wisconsin have “direct connections to a major international cartel.”

Officials did not disclose which cartel the gangs are connected to.

BOTTOMLINE

Operation Chalkline is a multi-year FBI-led investigation that culminated in a major gang takedown on October 22, 2025, targeting a violent street gang in southeastern Wisconsin with direct ties to an international cartel.

The operation involved coordinated raids by 14 SWAT teams, resulting in 22 arrests on federal charges and the execution of 24 search warrants across Milwaukee and Racine.

Local: Mount Pleasant Police Department, Caledonia Police Department, Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Racine Police Department, Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Cudahy Police, Oak Creek Police, West Allis Police.

State: Wisconsin Department of Justice–Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin State Patrol.

Federal: ATF, DEA, HSI, U.S. Marshals Service.

FBI Director Kash Patel described it as “one of our most significant violent gang takedowns to date” and praised the teams for their “outstanding work.”

The FBI emphasized that this operation prioritizes “crushing violent crime” to enhance public safety in Wisconsin.

