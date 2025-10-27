By Cristina Laila

October 27, 2025

Ontario Premier Doug Ford caved less than 24 hours after President Trump ended trade negotiations with Canada over an anti-tariff ad campaign.

President Trump late Thursday evening announced all trade negotiations with Canada have been terminated after the government of Ontario, Canada, created an ad campaign using selective audio of President Reagan speaking negatively about tariffs.

President Trump accused the government of Ontario of interfering with the Supreme Court’s decision on his tariffs. The high court is set to hear oral arguments on November 5 on President Trump’s tariffs after a lower court ruled, they were illegal.

The government of Ontario reportedly spent $75 million on the advertisement.

WATCH: Scott Lincicome on X: “The Government of Ontario just spent $75 million on a pro-trade/anti-tariff ad starring... Ronald Reagan. https://t.co/uD5wJgZEzv” / X

The Ronald Reagan Foundation on Thursday evening responded to the government of Ontario’s advertisement.

“The ad misrepresents the Presidential Radio Address, and the Government of Ontario did not seek nor receive permission to use and edit the remarks,” they said.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation threatened to take legal action against the government of Ontario.

Doug Ford immediately caved after President Trump ended trade talks with Canada – but he won’t pull the ad until Monday.

Ford reportedly pulled the ads at the request of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

“Our intention was always to initiate a conversation about the kind of economy that Americans want to build and the impact of tariffs on workers and businesses,” Ford said.

He continued, “We’ve achieved our goal, having reached US audiences at the highest levels. I’ve directed my team to keep putting our message in front of Americans over the weekend so that we can air our commercial during the first two World Series games.”

“In speaking with Prime Minister Carney, Ontario will pause its US advertising campaign effective Monday so that trade talks can resume,” Ford wrote.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that he would pause an anti-tariff advertising campaign sponsored by the province, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to halt trade negotiations with Canada over the ad.

The campaign featured a clip of former U.S. President Ronald Reagan criticizing tariffs, which Ford had highlighted during its launch on October 16, and it aired on U.S. networks, including during Game 1 of the World Series on October 24.

President Trump responded by imposing additional tariffs on Canadian goods and expressing ongoing dissatisfaction with Canada’s approach, describing the ad as offensive.

This incident echoes earlier trade tensions in 2025, such as Ford’s March threats to impose tariffs on electricity exports to U.S. border states in response to President Trump’s policies, which he also backed down from after U.S. retaliation plans.

