By Hal Turner

September 18, 2025

One year ago today, Israel perpetrated a sneak-attack; this one by blowing up "booby-trapped" pocket pagers, cellphones, and Walkie Talkies inside Lebanon.

Their target was the Lebanese political party called "Hezbollah" which means "Party of God."

Formed in 1982 in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, Hezbollah is a Lebanese Shia Islamist political party and paramilitary group.

Hezbollah's paramilitary wing is the Jihad Council, and its political wing is the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc party in the Lebanese Parliament.

Its armed strength was assessed to be equivalent to that of a medium-sized army in 2016.

On this day last year, the Israeli Mossad carried out a terror attack in Lebanon by detonating thousands of electronic devices simultaneously, twice in two days, killing 37 men, women, and children. 3,000 people were maimed: sustaining injuries to the head, stomach and legs.

Some have lost their eyesight or limbs.

Under Amended Protocol II to the Convention on Conventional Weapons, to which Israel is a party, it is prohibited to use booby traps or “other devices” that are specifically constructed to contain explosives.

A booby trap is defined in the convention as a device or material that is designed, constructed or adapted to kill or injure, and which “functions unexpectedly” when a person disturbs or approaches an apparently harmless object.

So not only was the attack a "Sneak-attack" in an undeclared war, it also violated an International Treaty signed and ratified by Israel itself.

The law means nothing to Israel. It means nothing to those who slavishly support Israel.

YOU MAY BE NEXT!

Just a few days ago, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a speech to members of the US Congress visiting "Israel."

He reminded them that every cell phone leaves someone carrying a piece of "Israel." He knew this speech would be widely circulated, making it a threat to everyone worldwide.

There were explosives planted in the batteries of those devices; there was software that enabled Israel to remotely detonate them.

Israel transmits a signal that addresses specific devices based on their internal electronic serial number (ESL). The device receives the signal, and the software/firmware sets in motion the detonation of the battery pack in it. BOOM!

CBS News "60 Minutes" Interviewed a Mossad Agent who explains how Israel has penetrated the International Supply chain and has been planting these explosives FOR TEN YEARS:

Israel did the same thing to the Syrian Arab Army just months later.

Israel sponsored, equipped, paid for, and supplied a "Terrorist group" calling itself HTS. HTS attacked the Syrian government to overthrow it.

As the Syrian Arab Army was fighting back, Israel sent the detonation codes for devices inside Syria.

Countless troops in Syria suddenly found their own beepers, cellphones, and walkie-talkies, exploding. Thousands were injured; hundreds killed.

This sent the Syrian Arab Army into disarray at a crucial moment, allowing HTS to overthrow Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Apparently, the Israelis can do this anywhere.

To anyone carrying an electronic device. Which explains why so many political people do whatever Israel wants; they don't want Israel to blow them up, too.

The politicians can either be bought off with campaign contributions or blown up if they become a nuisance. You and me can be blown-up too.

BOTTOMLINE

TODAY marks the first anniversary of a highly unusual wave of blasts in Lebanon that targeted Hezbollah’s communication network—pagers, walkie-talkies, cellphones and even laptops and solar power systems detonated without any visible external strike.

Roughly 4,000 pagers carried by Hezbollah members exploded almost simultaneously in Beirut’s southern suburbs, killing 12 people and injuring nearly 3,000.

The devices detonated from within, overwhelming hospitals with shrapnel wounds.

A second wave struck larger gadgets—handheld radios, mobile phones, laptops and solar energy units—across Beirut, Sidon, Tyre and other Hezbollah strongholds.

At least 20 were killed and about 450 wounded in these blasts.

Lebanese officials and Hezbollah quickly blamed Israel for orchestrating the attacks.

Israel’s government has stayed publicly silent, while U.S. authorities said they received a brief heads-up on operations but played no role in planning or execution, highlighting how modern conflicts blur lines of attribution in electronic warfare.

These incidents underscore a new frontier in asymmetric warfare, where malicious hardware implants or remotely triggered explosives in everyday devices can disable opponent networks without a single drone or missile in the air.

They also set a worrying precedent for how civilian infrastructure—mobile phones, power grids, even home electronics—can become battlegrounds.

Are we witnessing a dangerous escalation of cyber-physical tactics that will redefine future skirmishes along contested borders?

