By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

March 17, 2026

Disgraced President Barack “Hussein” Obama was denied permission to visit the White House after a spokesperson for the seedy Obama Foundation, Katy Sparks, sent a letter to the Office of Presidential Correspondence stating that the “honorable” Barack Obama wished to visit the Oval Office to “discuss a few things” with President Trump.

The envelope arrived at the White House mail room on Wednesday morning and was X-rayed and swabbed for lethal pathogens and poisons, because it was Obama Foundation stationery and suspiciously marked “For President Trump’s Eyes Only.”

The envelope tested clean, but staff opened it anyway due to the ominous ‘eyes only’ addendum. The letter, too, was checked for nasty substances, then forwarded to one of President Trump’s executive assistants, presumably Chamberlin Harris, for further review.

“A thousand pieces of mail for President Trump every day. Ninety-nine percent are harmless, innocent letters praising him, requesting autographed photographs, that sort of deal. Then there’s the crackpot mail—liberal hate mail and death threats. They get looked at by the Secret Service. The Obama correspondence was considered to be suspicious because, to my knowledge, it’s the first time he’s tried contacting the president. They haven’t talked since President Trump kicked Obama out of the White House in January 2017,” a West Wing source familiar with the issue told Real Raw News.

He added that the president’s assistant phoned the Obama Foundation to verify whether they had indeed sent the letter on Obama’s behalf, and the answering party confirmed that Obama had written a brief letter meant for President Trump’s eyes only.

When told that screeners had flagged the envelope as suspicious and unsealed it, the foundation representative reportedly said, “Well, that was rude. Please see it reaches President Trump.”

Two hours later, the Secret Service phoned the foundation, saying that if Obama wanted to access the White House or President Trump, he would first have to agree to a comprehensive medical examination, including an invasive body cavity search.

“Absolutely not. That’s outrageous. President Obama won’t be humiliated,” the Obama Foundation rep. replied.

“He’s not the president, and then he won’t get past the front gate,” the Secret Service told her.

Our source said he doesn’t know whether the letter ever reached President Trump’s hands or whether Trump himself insisted on subjecting Obama to a scrutinous exam.

“It could’ve been [Stephen] Miller or [Susie] Wiles. They’re very protective of the president, and they know the Deep State is desperate to get rid of President Trump. Pretty confident the only Baracks walking around the United States these days are doubles, clones, or AI creations. For all we know, a body double with ass packed full of explosives could’ve shown up. Also, the Real Obama, if he’s still alive, must know we’d arrest him on the spot for treason,” our source said.

Asked to contextualize the letter, he said, “The gist is, the honorable—isn’t that a title reserved for judges?—Obama wants to personally meet with President Trump to discuss Iran.”

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