Edgar Yohe
May 6

Missiles are not the only problem to EMPs solar flares and coronal mass ejections are also a major problem with our power grid. I did a research paper on this and it can also scramble communications and burn out micro chips. It took two aerospace companies years to harden the black boxes to 750,000 volts EMP. The Russians have vacuum tubes in their aircraft, why because the vacuum tubes can take a little over one million volts EMP.

