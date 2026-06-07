By Tyler Durden

June 7, 2026

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced sanctions late Thursday targeting the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, or ICAP, a Castro-era organization used to spread Marxist ideology abroad.

“For decades, Cuba has been the world capital for radical left-wing terrorism. The regime in Havana has recruited, trained, and backed violent Marxist and third-worldist movements across our hemisphere and beyond,” Rubio wrote on X.

Rubio continued, “Today, we are targeting the network that enables and funds Cuba’s subversive and radical operations.”

He said that he is using President Trump’s Cuba executive-order sanctions authority to put ICAP and others on the OFAC Specially Designated Nationals list, or SDN list.

Rubio continued, “The Trump Administration will no longer tolerate radical Marxist regimes in our hemisphere seeking to threaten U.S. national security and engage in influence operations to export their poisonous and evil ‘revolution’ to our country and around the world.”

More importantly, nonprofit investigator Jason Curtis Anderson noted, “Two of the organizations listed above are direct partners of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), which has 100,000 members nationwide and 250 elected officials in office.”

Rubio sanctions Cuban groups with ties to US nonprofit network funded by communist donor Neville Roy Singham

Feds examine ties between ICAP and US nonprofits that led a convoy to Cuba that included Marxist Hasan Piker, sources say

Secretary of State Marco Rubio put U.S. organizations on notice: they can no longer do business with a key Cuban organization that has spent over six decades – since the launch of Fidel Castro’s communist revolution in 1959 – cultivating relationships with U.S. activists and groups, many of them now funded by communist American tycoon Neville Roy Singham.

The sanctions target the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, known by its Spanish acronym ICAP, an organization founded by Castro in 1960 to spread Marxist ideology and support for Cuba.

Long ago, U.S. officials and intelligence assessments concluded ICAP is a key component of Cuba’s intelligence apparatus.

“For decades, Cuba has been the world capital for radical left-wing terrorism,” Rubio said. “The regime in Havana has recruited, trained and backed violent Marxist and third-worldist movements across our hemisphere and beyond.”

According to Fox News investigator Asra Nomani, “The groups working closely with ICAP include the People’s Forum, CodePink, BreakThrough News and Tricontinental, funded by Singham, a Marxist tech tycoon living in Shanghai. As reported, Singham has pumped $285 million into nonprofits since 2017 that have built very close relationships with ICAP and the communist government of Cuba.”

In December 2025, we asked a very simple question:

Is There A “Cuba Connection” Behind the Radicalization of America’s Nonprofit Left

At the time, we noted, “ICAP functioned as the intake valve - political cover for intelligence operations designed to cultivate long-term assets rather than short-term spies.”

Adding that it “sits at the center, functioning as a coordinating hub. Orbiting it is the National Network on Cuba (NNOC), a deliberately loose coalition that links 77 organizations of activists, nonprofits, and campaigns while minimizing legal exposure or clear command structures.”

Far-left activist Calla Walsh, who spends her days in Iran, called Rubio’s sanctions on ICAP a “major attack on the Cuban Revolution and the Cuba solidarity movement, targeting Cuba’s primary international solidarity organization (ICAP) and the organized grassroots base of the revolution (the CDRs).”

Beyond Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently signaled that a crackdown on dark-money-funded NGOs may be coming.

Bessent Signals Crackdown on Dark-Money Funded NGOs in “Weeks, Months Ahead”

“We made substantial progress, and I think in the weeks and months ahead, we are going to have a lot to report,” Bessent said.

The foreign influence operations routed through America’s nonprofit world, and embraced by parts of the Democratic Party, extend well beyond Cuba.

Hasan Piker Says Quiet Part Out Loud, Maps Radical Left NGO Network to China-Based Marxist Financier

Turkish-American Twitch streamer Hasan Piker recently laid out what investigators already know: American Marxist tech financier Neville Roy Singham, who has reportedly been living in China and has been linked by The New York Times to CCP-aligned propaganda networks, has been operating a pro-Marxist NGO network in the U.S. for revolutionary efforts.

WATCH: Stu Smith on X: “🚨 Hasan Names Singham, PSL, ANSWER, and Code Pink in One Breath On stream today, Hasan Piker discussed the reported Treasury scrutiny and said the broader target is “probably Singham” and “his operation,” naming PSL (Party for Socialism and Liberation), ANSWER Coalition, Code https://t.co/0zpYhJbPV2” / X

Taken together, these developments appear to answer the question we asked in December about whether there is a “Cuba connection“ behind the radicalization of America’s nonprofit left.

Is There A “Cuba Connection” Behind the Radicalization of America’s Nonprofit Left

It certainly appears to be panning out that way. And if you ever wondered why America’s left champions anti-U.S. ideals, death to capitalism, socialism, and communism, as well as its strange obsession with rioting and destroying private property...

...well, it is becoming increasingly clear that these revolutionary efforts may be funded and/or supported by foreign adversaries.

What’s next? It seems like the walls are closing in on the CCP-linked Roy Singham network.

This could be incredibly terrible optics for the Democratic Socialists of America...

... which has spent considerable time in Havana with communists.

The lesson Cuba learned from this period was very simple: American radicals could be trained, networked, ideologically shaped, and then sent back to do their dirty work.

Guess where Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass got her start in politics…

Fast-forward to 2025, and the same structure still exists, but it has been supercharged with vastly greater assets and manpower, fueled by billionaire leftists who operate what is now widely described as the protest industrial complex.

This network is increasingly described as a color-revolution-style operation led by NGOs to undermine the Trump administration and ‘America First.’

What were once underground protest movements now operate openly and, in some cases, violently, supported by armies of “movement lawyers,” expansive national coalitions, and dark-money-funded NGOs.

There was even the political assassination of Charlie Kirk, a reality that even Deep State media outlets like The Atlantic were forced to acknowledge…

WATCH: DataRepublican (small r) on X: “🧵🚨 MAJOR BREAKING 2: The 2025 May Day trip of SLC Armed Queers to Cuba: “Well, if we’re terrorists, we’re proud to be terrorists” I’ve obtained a now-deleted video. In it, Ermiya Fanaeian and an unidentified man named Connor talk openly about: 👉 Palestinian students at https://t.co/CBkStDYjEO” / X

As per The Washington Times, “Cuba’s intelligence apparatus is training foreign nationals to wage war against the West.”

READ MORE:

FBI disrupts alleged ISIS-inspired New Year’s Eve attack plot targeting North Carolina grocery store, fast food restaurant

President Trump Issues a Dire Warning to Cuba as He Cuts Off ALL Oil and Money to the Island Dictatorship – Then He Teases a New Leader for Cuba

U.S. Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) ALLEGEDLY INVOLVED IN CHILD TRAFFICKING

COMING STORM: CUBA Next on President Trump’s Hitlist 64 Years After Cold War Standoff Nearly Sparked Nuclear World War III… Will It Happen AGAIN?

Supreme Court Allows US Company to Sue Over Seized Assets in Cuba

BOTTOMLINE

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced sanctions targeting the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP, or Instituto Cubano de Amistad con los Pueblos) and four other Cuban government-linked entities.

The move uses authorities from a Trump-era Cuba executive order and adds these groups to the Treasury Department’s Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list.

It freezes any U.S. assets and prohibits U.S. persons or companies from doing business with them. Rubio explicitly warned that “anyone providing services to these sanctioned actors is at risk of sanctions themselves,” including foreign banks or partners.

Founded by Fidel Castro in 1960 to promote Cuba’s Marxist ideology and build international “solidarity” networks. U.S. intelligence and a declassified Cold War-era CIA report have long described it as part of Cuba’s propaganda and influence apparatus.

Its current president, Fernando González Llort, is one of the “Cuban Five” — convicted in the U.S. on espionage-related charges.

Supporters view it as overdue accountability for foreign influence operations on U.S. soil. Federal probes are examining whether some nonprofits in the network acted as unregistered foreign agents.

This fits the current administration’s broader approach: targeted pressure on adversarial regimes and the networks that amplify their ideology inside the United States — while distinguishing between the Cuban government and the Cuban people.

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