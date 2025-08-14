By Cristina Laila

August 14, 2025

Newly declassified emails from December 22, 2016 show former DNI James Clapper pushed to “compromise” normal procedures to rush the 2017 ICA report on the Russia hoax.

It was recently reported that the late FBI Director James Comey, the late CIA Director John Brennan, and DNI James Clapper worked together to purposely corrupt the Trump-Russia investigation in 2016 before Donald Trump entered office.

The newly declassified emails revealed Clapper directed officials to compromise normal procedures despite pushback from then-NSA Director Mike Rogers.

DNI Tulsi Gabbard declassified the emails and made them public on Wednesday.

The email was sent from Mike Rogers to treasonous John Brennan, James Clapper and James Comey.

“I’ve just returned from a TDY overseas and been updated on the current status of our efforts to produce a joint product related to Russian attribution and intent for the DNC/DCCC hacks,” then-NSA Director Mike Rogers wrote in the email.

“I know that this activity is on a fast-track and that folks have been working very hard to put together a product that can be provided to the president. However, I wanted to reach out to you directly to let you know of some concerns I have with what I am hearing from my folks,” Mike Rogers wrote.

He continued, “Specifically, I asked my team if they’d had sufficient access to the underlying intelligence and sufficient time to review that intelligence. On both points, my team raised concerns. They were clear that, at the staff level, folks have been forward-leaning and trying to ensure that we have an opportunity to review and weigh in, but I’m concerned that, given the expedited nature of this activity, my folks aren’t fully comfortable saying that they have had enough time to review all of the intelligence to be absolutely confident in their assessments.”

“I know that you agree that this is something we need to be 100% comfortable with before we present it to the President—we have one chance to get this right, and it is critical that we do so. If the intent is to create an integrated product that is CIA/FBI/NSA jointly-authored that we can all defend, we need a process that allows us all to be comfortable, and I’m concerned we are not there yet,” Mike Rogers wrote.

Last month Tulsi declassified a presidential briefing from December 2016 revealing Barack Obama knew the Trump-Russia collusion narrative was a hoax.

Barack Obama knew it was a hoax and he was personally involved in manufacturing and politicizing the intelligence to create the Trump-Russia collusion narrative.

“We assess that foreign adversaries did not use cyber attacks on election infrastructure to alter the US Presidential election outcome this year. We have no evidence of cyber manipulation of election infrastructure intended to alter results,” the report said.

“We assess that Russian and criminal actors did not impact recent US election results by conducting malicious cyber activities against election infrastructure,” the report said.

Obama, Brennan, Comey, Clapper, the late Susan Rice, Joe Biden and other Deep Staters were all in on this hoax.

Tulsi called for prosecutions and sent the newly declassified documents to the Justice Department.

Newly declassified emails from December 22, 2016, released by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on August 13, 2025, show then-DNI James Clapper responding to concerns raised by then-NSA Director Mike Rogers about the rushed process for drafting the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) on Russian election interference.

These emails have been interpreted by Gabbard and various conservative outlets as evidence that Clapper pressured intelligence agencies to "compromise" standard procedures to align on a narrative supporting what they call the "Russia hoax"—referring to allegations of Trump-Russia collusion that they claim were fabricated or exaggerated.

Background on the Declassification

The emails were declassified and released via the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) as part of ongoing efforts under the Trump administration to revisit the 2016-2017 Russia investigations.

This release follows other declassifications, such as an appendix to the 2023 Durham Report in July 2025, which highlighted the Clinton campaign's role in promoting unverified claims linking Trump to Russia (e.g., via the Steele Dossier).

DNI Gabbard described the emails as exposing how Clapper, along with late traitors CIA Director John Brennan and FBI Director James Comey, followed Obama's directive to produce the ICA, allegedly prioritizing political alignment over rigorous intelligence standards.

Here's a breakdown based on the declassified documents:

Rogers' Email to Clapper, Brennan, and Comey (7:00 AM): Rogers expressed "serious concerns" from NSA staff about the rushed timeline for the ICA draft.

He noted insufficient access to underlying intelligence, stating that NSA personnel "aren't fully comfortable saying that they have had enough time to review all of the intelligence to be absolutely confident in their assessments."

Rogers emphasized the need for a process allowing full comfort and confidence, warning: "We have one chance to get this right, and it is critical that we do so." He offered to "stand down" if the product was intended to be CIA/FBI-only, but stressed joint authorship required NSA's full buy-in. Clapper's Response to Rogers et al. (7:43 PM): Clapper acknowledged the concerns but insisted on unity: "It is essential that we (CIA/NSA/FBI/ODNI) be on the same page, and are all supportive of the report—in the highest tradition of 'That's OUR story, and we're stickin' to it.'"

He stated that more time was "not negotiable" and that they "may have to compromise on our 'normal' modalities" due to the compressed schedule.

Clapper framed the effort as a "team sport," implying inter-agency compromise was necessary to meet the deadline set by Obama.

These emails are available in full via the ODNI's PDF release and have been widely shared on platforms like X, where Gabbard posted screenshots.

