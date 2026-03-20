By Cassie B.

March 21, 2026

FBI and IRS form joint task force to investigate extremist funding.

The effort targets nonprofits suspected of financing domestic terrorism.

Attorney General Bondi’s memo defines extremists by specific ideological agendas.

A centralized FBI command will include embedded IRS forensic accountants.

The strategy focuses on dismantling financial networks supporting political violence.

In a significant move to combat domestic terrorism, the FBI and the Internal Revenue Service are joining forces to investigate nonprofit organizations suspected of bankrolling extremist activity.

This new initiative, born from a directive by Attorney General Pam Bondi last December, aims to follow the money trail that fuels groups engaged in political violence.

The effort represents a major shift in federal strategy, pairing the FBI’s intelligence capabilities with the IRS’s forensic accounting expertise to dismantle the financial networks supporting domestic terror.

The directive stems from a December 4 memorandum in which Bondi ordered federal prosecutors and law enforcement to prioritize investigating and prosecuting individuals and groups deemed “extremist.”

In her memo, Bondi stated, “These domestic terrorists use violence or the threat of violence to advance political and social agendas, including opposition to law and immigration enforcement; extreme views in favor of mass migration and open borders; adherence to radical gender ideology, anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, or anti-Christianity.”

The order specifically highlighted the need to look into potential tax crimes where groups could be suspected of defrauding the IRS.

A Centralized Command Structure

Under the new framework, a command center will be established at the FBI.

Agents from the IRS Criminal Investigation division will be assigned to work on one-year temporary rotations within this centralized structure.

The FBI will take the lead in compiling a list of groups whose activities may meet the federal definition of domestic terrorism, while IRS agents will bring their specialized skills in unraveling complex financial records.

This collaboration is designed to leverage the unique strengths of each agency.

A Justice Department spokesperson framed the initiative as part of a broader commitment to upholding the rule of law.

“The Department of Justice is fully committed to preserving the rule of law, protecting law enforcement from coordinated attacks, ensuring everyone has the freedom to speak in the public square… and bringing to justice the full range of criminal actors engaged in criminal conduct matching Congress’s definition of domestic terrorism,” the spokesperson said.

Focus on Antifa and Extremist Funding

While the list of targeted groups is not yet public, Bondi’s memo instructed agencies to scour intelligence files on antifa groups and forward information to the FBI.

This focus comes after years of political debate over how to address left-wing extremist violence, particularly during the 2020 riots.

The new task force also involves the deputy attorney general’s office in creating a separate group focused on funding for antifa-linked organizations.

Furthermore, U.S. attorney offices across the country have been asked to assign a dedicated domestic terrorism coordinator.

Historically, prosecuting domestic terrorism has been legally complex because, while defined in statute, it is not itself a standalone federal crime.

Prosecutors typically charge defendants with other offenses, such as rioting or explosives violations, and seek terrorism sentencing enhancements.

This new financial approach opens another front, targeting the infrastructure that enables violence.

The initiative follows an executive order on domestic terrorism issued by President Trump in late September 2025, which was prompted by events including the assassination of influencer Charlie Kirk.

The need for such a task force is underscored by recent convictions.

Earlier this month, nine individuals who were described as part of an antifa cell were convicted for a 2025 attack on a Texas ICE detention facility.

They were found guilty on charges including providing material support to terrorists, rioting, and attempted murder of a police officer.

After the verdict, FBI Director Kash Patel stated, “Today justice prevailed. Terrorists who target our agents will face the full force of federal law. We will continue dismantling violent extremist networks and the funding pipelines that support them.”

However, the strategy is not without its critics.

Some legal experts question the investigative predication required for the FBI to create and maintain a list of groups for scrutiny.

Tom Brzozowski, former domestic terrorism counsel at the Justice Department, noted that while investigators can review public information freely, retaining it in a government dataset for an investigative purpose requires proper legal justification.

This tension between security imperatives and civil liberties will likely be a point of contention as the task force begins its work.

For many Americans who watched cities burn during past unrest, with politicians often deflecting responsibility, this coordinated federal action signals a long-awaited reckoning.

It moves beyond reacting to violence and aims to proactively choke off its resources.

The partnership between the FBI and IRS marks a pragmatic understanding that stopping terrorism requires cutting off its funding, turning financial scrutiny into a powerful tool for national security.

This joint task force is more than a bureaucratic reshuffle; it is a direct response to a perceived failure to hold enablers of violence accountable.

By targeting the complex web of nonprofit funding, authorities are sending a clear message that supporting chaos has consequences.

Whether this approach can effectively curb domestic extremism while protecting lawful advocacy will be one of the defining law enforcement challenges of the coming years.

READ MORE:

Dark Money and Foreign Influence: Global Network Funding Anti-ICE Protests

FBI Director Kash Patel Is Investigating George Soros Financial Links to ANTIFA

Minnesota Politicians Linked to the Riots: The Minneapolis City Council (DFL) Publicly Promoted a State-Funded Activist Organization called ‘Defend 612’ that Tracks Federal Agents

Megalomaniac Billionaire George Soros’ Chief Mission is the Downfall of America

BOTTOMLINE

A real joint FBI-IRS initiative is not a brand-new standalone “federal task force” created in a vacuum, but a collaborative effort building directly on earlier directives from the Trump administration.

FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) agents are teaming up in a new operational “mission control command center” housed at the FBI. IRS-CI agents will rotate in on one-year temporary assignments to provide financial forensics expertise.

The focus is on nonprofits (and their funders, officers, and donors) suspected of providing financial or material support to domestic terrorism or political violence.

A separate but related effort by the Deputy Attorney General’s office targets funding streams to antifa-linked groups specifically.

The administration points to real-world examples: 2020–2025 riots causing billions in damage, doxing campaigns against officials, attacks on federal facilities, and specific convictions (e.g., a Texas antifa cell involving weapons and attempted murder).

The goal is to “follow the money” and disrupt networks before violence escalates, treating it like organized crime cases.

Nonprofits have always been subject to IRS oversight and criminal laws—tax-exempt status is a privilege, not a shield for illegal activity.

This initiative strengthens financial scrutiny on suspected terrorism financing, which aligns with long-standing national security priorities (both parties have pursued similar probes against foreign or right-wing threats in the past).

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