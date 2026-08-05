By Melissa Fleur Afshar

August 6, 2026

A new blood test powered by artificial intelligence could flag a person’s risk of developing serious heart and circulatory disease more than a decade before any symptoms appear, according to researchers from The University of Hong Kong who developed the tool.

“Genes determine where we start—they define our baseline health risk; however, proteins and metabolites reflect our current physical health,” Professor Zhang Qingpeng, the study’s lead author, said in a statement.

“Our AI tool is designed to decode these complex molecular signals, enabling doctors and patients to identify risks much earlier, which can potentially change the trajectory of disease through timely lifestyle modifications, and early prevention.”

A Single Test, Six Diseases

The tool, called CardiOmicScore, uses a single blood sample to estimate a person’s future risk of six major cardiovascular conditions: coronary artery disease, stroke, heart failure, atrial fibrillation, peripheral artery disease and venous thromboembolism.

In people found to be at elevated risk, the model detected warning signs as much as 15 years before disease onset.

Cardiovascular disease is still the leading cause of death worldwide, responsible for an estimated 19.8 million deaths in 2022.

Doctors typically judge a patient’s risk using factors such as age, blood pressure and smoking history.

These measures are useful, but they can miss subtle biological changes happening inside the body long before a diagnosis is made, meaning some patients are not flagged as high-risk until prevention options have narrowed.

Why It Differs From Genetic Testing

While genetic testing offers another way to gauge risk, with polygenic risk scores combining the effects of many inherited gene variants into a single number, a person’s DNA is fixed from birth, and these scores cannot capture how risk shifts with diet, exercise, aging, illness or other lifestyle and environmental factors.

CardiOmicScore was built to fill that gap by measuring what is happening in the body right now, rather than what was inherited.

“This research offers an exciting glimpse into the future of cardiovascular prevention,” Rick Snyder, a board-certified advanced interventional cardiologist and president of HeartPlace Cardiology, told Newsweek.

“By using AI to interpret thousands of proteins and metabolites circulating in the blood, CardiOmicScore may eventually help physicians recognize biological warning signs years before a patient develops symptoms.”

How the Tool Was Built

The Hong Kong-based team used deep learning to combine multiple layers of biological data, an approach known as multiomics.

It draws on genomics, the study of genetic material; proteomics, the study of proteins; and metabolomics, the study of small molecules called metabolites that result from digestion, energy production and the body’s response to disease.

Using population data from the U.K. Biobank, the researchers built their model from 2,920 circulating proteins and 168 metabolites found in blood samples.

Together, these molecules can reveal early shifts in immune activity, metabolism and blood vessel health before any symptoms show up.

Outperforming Genetic Scores

CardiOmicScore outperformed conventional polygenic risk scores at predicting cardiovascular disease, and its accuracy improved further once the researchers factored in basic clinical details such as age and gender.

The findings point to a broader change in how doctors may one day assess heart risk.

Where genetic tests offer a fixed, lifelong estimate, tools like CardiOmicScore can track biological signals that shift over time, potentially giving patients and doctors a much longer window to intervene before disease takes hold.

“Still, promising technology must move through the appropriate clinical stage gates,” Snyder said.

“This model was developed primarily from U.K. Biobank data, has not yet been independently validated and should not replace established risk assessments or physician judgment.

“We need to know that any new tool works accurately across diverse patient populations, leads to clear and actionable care decisions, improves outcomes and can be delivered affordably, but the future of outpatient cardiovascular care will be increasingly predictive, personalized and preventive.”

BOTTOMLINE

CardiOmicScore is an AI-based tool developed by researchers at the University of Hong Kong’s LKS Faculty of Medicine (HKUMed).

It uses data from a single blood test to estimate future risk of six major cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and can flag elevated risk up to 15 years before clinical onset in higher-risk individuals.

The six conditions are coronary artery disease, stroke, heart failure, atrial fibrillation, peripheral artery disease, and venous thromboembolism.

The system applies multitask deep learning to multiomics data from blood samples:

2,920 circulating proteins (proteomics)

168 metabolites (metabolomics)

These molecular signals act as dynamic “real-time recorders” of immune, metabolic, and vascular changes influenced by lifestyle, environment, aging, and current health status—unlike fixed polygenic (genetic) risk scores.

Researchers trained and validated the models (MetNet for metabolites generating MetScore; ProNet for proteins generating ProScore) primarily on UK Biobank data.

Scores can be combined with clinical factors (such as age and sex) and polygenic risk scores in Cox models for personalized risk estimates.

A demo platform has been mentioned for potential clinician input of clinical and omics data.

Key performance notes

Proteomic and metabolomic scores alone showed strong predictive ability (C-index roughly 0.69–0.82 for ProScore and 0.64–0.74 for MetScore across the diseases).

Adding them to clinical data improved prediction (C-index increases of about 0.005–0.102) and supported risk flagging up to 15 years ahead.

Performance was better than conventional polygenic risk scores alone. Geographic validation (e.g., training on England/Wales data and testing on Scotland) and other checks were used.

The approach aims to support earlier lifestyle or preventive interventions by capturing biological changes that traditional risk factors or genetics alone may miss.

Cardiovascular disease remains a leading global cause of death (around 19.8 million fatalities cited for 2022 in related reports).

This is research-stage work based largely on UK Biobank participants (predominantly of European ancestry). External validation in more diverse populations is needed before routine clinical use.

High-throughput proteomics and metabolomics are not yet standard or widely available/affordable in everyday practice, though the framework identifies candidate proteins and metabolites that could inform future biomarkers or therapies.

Related but distinct research exists on simpler biomarker panels (e.g., combinations involving apoB, lipoprotein(a), hsCRP, or LDL cholesterol) that improve risk prediction over standard cholesterol tests, sometimes with multi-decade horizons in specific cohorts such as women.

In short, CardiOmicScore represents a promising shift toward dynamic, multiomics-based early risk assessment, but it is not yet a ready-to-order clinical test.

Consult a physician for personal cardiovascular risk evaluation using established guidelines and available tests.

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