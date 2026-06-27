By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 28, 2026

Last night, US Navy SEALs saved two young children from certain slavery.

Cloaked in darkness, a four-man fire team boarded a luxury yacht suspected of holding abducted kids berthed in the shallows off Fisher Island, a 216-acre, ultra-exclusive private island three miles off the coast of South Beach in Miami.

The boat, White Hat sources told Real Raw News, was owned by Ukrainian billionaire Rinat Akhmetov — founder of international investment group System Capital Management and the wealthiest man in Ukraine — and was staffed with “Armenian strongmen.”

Six hours earlier, President Donald J. Trump reportedly received an emergency phone call from none other than Vladimir Putin, who warned 47 that a child trafficker masquerading as a businessman was in the United States visiting legendary tennis pro Boris Becker, who owns a mansion on Fisher Island.

Per our source, Putin suggested boarding the yacht in case Akhmetov had designs on absconding with missing American children.

Putin also told President Trump that “the criminal” Akhmetov and his pal Volodymyr Zelenskyy were responsible for abducting hundreds of Russian children from border towns at the onset of Putin’s Special Military Operation in Ukraine.

The FSB, Russia’s Federal Security Service, has labeled Akhmetov an “international war criminal.”

After the call, President Trump purportedly contacted Marine Corps Commandant and White Hat commander, General Eric M. Smith, to inquire whether White Hats had any intel on Akhmetov or whether they or the Coast Guard could justifiably board and search the yacht.

“One thing we know is Ukraine is a godless country filled with pedophiles. General Smith told President Trump the Coast Guard was ill-equipped to deal with what might be on that boat, and an East Coast SEAL team from Naval Special Warfare Group 2 in Virginia could be in Florida in three hours, to check out the boat and Becker’s estate,” our source said.

General Smith then spoke to a White Hat at Special Warfare Group 2—which oversees SEAL Teams 2, 4, and 10—ordering him to at once deploy operators to Miami, with orders to surveil—but not enter—Becker’s home and to board and sweep Akhmetov’s yacht for weapons and underage occupants.

Becker’s home, our source said, was dark and dormant. No one was inside when the SEALs put eyes and ears on the home at 3:00 a.m. But the yacht was a different story.

According to our source and a SOUTHCOM official, SEALs in a Combat Rubber Raiding Craft (CCRC) shot dead two-armed sentries standing on the foredeck before pulling a beam of the vessel and boarding it using grappling hooks.

Upon entering the ship, the SEALs came under fire; three men shouting at one another in Armenian instructed one another to kill the intruders.

They fired blindly into the darkness, hitting only air, as the SEALs, donning night-vision goggles, hosed them down under a phalanx of fire from M4A1 and HK416 carbines.

Their Swiss-cheesed bodies lay on the deck, blood oozing from entry and exit wounds. One, still alive, huffed and puffed, collapsed lungs gasping for air.

Somehow, he had mustered the energy to raise a hand and croak, in broken English, “No, we just work here.” A bullet to the forehead forever silenced him.

The SEALs systematically cleared the ship, and in a cabin, found two US children handcuffed to a bulkhead. They were set free and brought to the Miami Beach Coast Guard Station for medical treatment, our source said.

The yacht’s owner, Akhmetov, was not on board when SEALs stormed it.

“We don’t know where he’s hiding right now, but know for a fact the boat was preparing leave US territorial waters when our operators moved in. These are minors, nine and twelve years old, both abducted three days ago in Coral Gables, so we don’t share names of minors,” our source said.

“We’ll debrief them and make sure they’re repatriated with the families.”

READ MORE:

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Marines Rescue Kidnapped USA Children from Tobacco Plantation in Cuba

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