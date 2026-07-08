By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

July 8, 2026

U.S. Navy SEALs rescued fourteen missing American children from deep inside a remote zinc mine in eastern Cuba early Monday, hours after a catastrophic island-wide blackout plunged the Communist island nation into darkness.

The children, ages 8 to 14, were the offspring of missionary parents who ran a food pantry and medical clinic in Moa, known as the nickel capital of Cuba, as darkness paralyzed the country.

As reported previously, US Marines extricated kidnapped American kids from a tobacco plantation in the Pinar del Río province of Cuba.

READ MORE: Marines Rescue Kidnapped USA Children from Tobacco Plantation in Cuba

We learned later that the Devil Dogs also abducted a Cuban taskmaster, a one Jorge Guzman, who relished flogging kids who underperformed in the fields.

Children not meeting a quota were shackled to posts and whipped or denied food and water, a White Hat source familiar with the operation told Real Raw News.

Purportedly, the enslaved kids were the offspring of missionaries from Lifeline Christian Mission, a global relief agency that spreads the Lord’s word and provides clean water and fresh food to impoverished children in eight countries.

In May 2025, the US State Department issued a Level 2 travel warning for Cuba, warning US citizens that rising crime and intermittent blackouts posed a danger to expats, missionaries, and tourists, a threat that amplified when a US Naval blockade stopped tankers from replenishing Cuba’s diminishing fuel reserves.

Since then, the State Department has encouraged US citizens in Cuba to return home, but those cautionary memos have been largely eschewed, particularly among missionary groups insisting their presence was needed to combat famine and disease.

Missionaries comprise approximately 15% of the 2,500 US citizens living in Cuba, and many of them had adolescent children whom they dragged to Cuba despite imminent danger to life and limb, even after President Trump threatened regime change and Cuba’s president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, mustered his Revolutionary Armed Forces to prepare for invasion and employ guerrilla warfare tactics against American infidels “infecting” his country.

When Marines “interrogated” Guzman in June, he claimed that over 100 American children were imprisoned as slave laborers at textile mills, Tabaco farms, and mines that exported commodities worldwide, and divulged the location of a zinc mine where enslaved kids were forced to work 14-hour shifts grinding and crushing ore into fine powder.

Numerous children, Guzman reportedly confessed, had sulfur burns resulting from roasting ore in a 1000°C furnace.

On July 2, a US Navy MQ-4C Triton UAV overflew the coordinates Guzman had supplied and captured high-resolution images of what appeared to be children entering and exiting a cave mouth.

They toted bags of ore or pushed overladen mine carts across makeshift rails.

Although the images weren’t clear enough to determine the kids’ ethnicities, White Hats were highly confident that Guzman had told the truth.

As for Cuba’s most recent blackout, we’ve heard two stories from different sources, one claiming the military used an EMP to kill power ahead of the rescue op, and a second insisting the blackout coincided with SEALs stationed at GITMO infiltrating the zinc mine.

Regardless, the SEALs arrived at the target just as everything went black.

The lights in three shanties near the mine entrance winked out, but the battery-powered LEDs and gas-powered Coleman lanterns hanging from hooks at the cavemouth stayed illuminated.

Spanish voices echoed in the darkness. “What’s happening? Get guns, get the children.”

The SEALs, faces painted, bodies sheathed in darkness, moved with lethal precision—knives drawn, suppressed rifles ready. They struck without warning.

A whisper of suppressed fire, then bodies thudding against the ground. Hand-to-hand combat was swift and merciless. One by one, the captors fell.

Inside a tunnel, a Cuban shouted in broken English, “Come and get me. I kill them all.”

He never saw the shadow behind him. A SEAL had whipped a garrote wire around his throat and pulled it tight in a single, vicious motion.

The choking Cuban clawed desperately at the razor-thin wire cutting into his flesh, but his struggles weakened quickly—legs kicking, body convulsing—until only faint tremors remained.

The SEAL lowered the lifeless form to the ground without a sound, then melted back into the darkness.

The SEALs neutralized nine guards, extracted seven children from the mine, and six who had been sleeping in a hut. As the SEALs popped green smoke, two MH-60S Seahawks from GITMO arrived to recover the operators and the kids.

Nine enemies KIA. No friendly casualties.

“These poor children went through hell,” our source said, “and they’ll undoubtedly have PTSD and trauma. We’ll repatriate them with their families once they’re medically cleared. There are still more in Cuba, and we have to bring them home.”

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