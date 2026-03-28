By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

March 29, 2026

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and National Institutes of Health (NIH) are pressuring President Donald J. Trump to encourage Americans to get fresh Clot Shots to protect themselves against a so-called emergent BA.3.2 COVID-19 variant, nicknamed “Cicada.”

Chief among the vaccine pushers, a confidential source told Real Raw News, is acting NIH Director Jay “Bhattacharya,” a Trump appointee who presents as an anti-establishment conservative but appears to be a Trojan Horse.

Fifty-eight-year-old Bhattacharya was born in India and migrated to the United States in 1977. He earned his M.D. and Ph.D. in economics from Stanford University but never practiced medicine; he specialized in health economics.

In 2020, he publicly opposed mask mandates and health lockdowns, and his stance drew praise in conservative circles, with MAGA influencers describing him as a true patriot.

Perhaps the Hindu was a patriot, or was he a Deep State asset coached to espouse vaccine and lockdown denialism so that, if President Trump won in 2024, he could insinuate himself into a position of power and suddenly reverse his opinions.

As Bhattacharya wouldn’t respond to RRN’s emails and phone calls, we can present only our sources’ observations and information we uncovered.

We have discovered that Bhattacharya owns stock in five Big Pharma companies: Merck, Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Novo Nordisk, all of which spent incalculable dollars developing Clot Shots.

It’s our belief that it’s a conflict of interest for public health officials to own Big Pharma stock.

Our investigation into Bhattacharya also revealed that Moderna paid for his $3.2m home in Teton Village, Wyoming, one of four luxurious properties he owns in the United States.

According to our sources, after the World Health Organization declared BA.3.2 a global health threat in early March, Bhattacharya circumvented the chain of command.

Instead of presenting his concerns to HHS Secretary RFK Jr., he wrote a letter to President Trump, claiming, without proof, that BA. 3.2 was spreading like wildfire across 25 states.

He told President Trump that BA. 3.2, first identified in North Africa in late 2024, was constantly mutating and would eventually overpower the human immune system.

“The SARS-CoV-2 virus mutates constantly as it spreads, which leads to the emergence of new variants. While illnesses now are few, predictive data indicate BA. 3.2 is evolving and could kill as many as three million people by 2027. We must take this threat seriously,” Bhattacharya wrote to the president.

In his letter, Bhattacharya insisted he was not an alarmist. He said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and CDC Global Health Center Coordinator Paige Armstrong had reached the same conclusions.

“With all due respect, Mr. President, we should consider increasing funding for COVID-19 vaccine research and consider the idea of encouraging vaccinations. It could save a million lives. COVID-19 never went away, and it’s coming back with a bang.”

Our sources haven’t yet said how President Trump responded to Bhattacharya’s propaganda—we hope President Trump will take proper action to either fire the disinformation specialist or have him jailed.

We realize this article will anger some MAGA, many of whom seem to love the Hindu Bhattacharya. But our dedication is to the truth and to the Constitution—not to a man or men, regardless of their self-identified political affiliation.

Acting NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya owns stock in 5 Big Pharma companies: Merck, Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Novo Nordisk, all of which spent incalculable dollars developing Clot Shots, in the opinion of sources is a Trojan Horse and is as Deep State as were Fauci, Birx, and Collins. He’s just better at hiding it.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XXIV – Anthony Fauci)

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XI – Deborah Birx)

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XXI – Francis Collins)

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