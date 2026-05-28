By Arshi Qureshi

May 28, 2026

NASA has revealed a plan to build a permanent moon base the size of a city as part of a historic push to keep humans living on the lunar surface full-time by 2032.

The space agency also announced a major deal involving Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin as it races toward a planned human moon landing in 2027.

NASA has revealed its bold plan to build a permanent base on the moon. NASA

NASA has previously said the project could cost around $20 billion. NASA

The plan will begin with the first three Moonbase missions, including a Blue Origin lander targeted for fall 2026 and two more missions expected before the end of next year.

The update was delivered from NASA’s headquarters in Washington, DC, as the agency pushes ahead with its Artemis campaign.

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The launch was the third attempt. AP

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Carlos Garcia-Galan, program executive for the Moon Base project, said NASA envisions the base stretching across “hundreds of square miles.”

That would give the lunar base a footprint roughly the size of a large city.

Garcia-Galan said NASA has broken the project into phases, with the first phase already underway.

The base is expected to be built near the lunar south pole, farther south than any Apollo astronaut ever traveled.

NASA has previously said the project could cost around $20 billion and would come together through a series of uncrewed and crewed missions.

The goal is to create a place where astronauts can live and work long-term while studying the moon and preparing for future missions to Mars.

Moon Base Phase Three development activities near the lunar South Pole. NASA

MoonFall drone operating near the lunar South Pole. NASA

The Bezos-linked deal centers on Blue Origin, which has been selected to produce lunar-terrain vehicle delivery landers for the Moon Base project.

Blue Origin, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, will provide part of the hardware needed to deliver equipment for the future lunar outpost.

Garcia-Galan said the Blue Origin agreement marks the first procurement award announcement for the Moon Base project.

He also announced that Astrolab and Lunar Outpost will produce new vehicles to be deployed on the moon’s surface.

The plan will begin with the first three Moonbase missions. NASA

Blue Origin, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, will provide part of the hardware needed to deliver equipment for the future lunar outpost. AFP

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said the agency is preparing for the Artemis III crew announcement and getting ready to begin stacking Artemis III this summer.

The mission is currently targeting a mid-2027 launch.

“America is returning to the moon,” Isaacman said during the briefing.

The first mission, Moonbase 1, will use Blue Origin’s Mark I Endurance lander.

Isaacman said it will be the “first privately funded lunar lander mission in history.”

The lander will carry multiple payloads to the Shackleton Connecting Ridge area of the lunar south pole.

It will also fly two NASA science payloads and test key capabilities needed to lower the risk of future human landing missions.

“Every mission supporting the lunar base helps us learn and de-risk crewed missions, but this one is especially important because of the role Blue Origin plays in the Artemis program,” Isaacman said.

“The target launch date is fall 2026.”

Moonbase 2 will use Astrobotic’s Griffin lander.

Isaacman said it will be the largest commercial payload ever delivered to the lunar surface.

The lander will carry more than 500 kilograms of cargo, including Astrolab’s FLIP rover.

NASA said the mission will help develop systems needed for future lunar terrain vehicles, autonomous operations, logistics, and astronaut mobility.

Moonbase 3 will focus on science and carry the first payload selected through NASA’s PRISM initiative.

The first habitats to be sent to the moon would be simple, modular structures constructed on Earth. They may be parts of the spacecraft that took the astronauts to the surface. Pictured: A NASA rendering of a modular habitat unit

Using modular parts will allow NASA to start very simple and expand the base as needed, adding more facilities and quarters for more crew

Experts say that the first structures may be inflatable, packing down very small on Earth before expanding on the moon. Pictured: A NASA concept for inflatable lunar housing

NASA is already preparing small 40–kilowatt–class nuclear reactors that are designed to be launched inert from Earth and activated upon arrival

These nuclear reactors will need to be kept far from the moon base, or buried deep in the lunar regolith to protect astronauts from radiation. Pictured: A NASA rendering of a small nuclear reactor on the moon

Astronauts will start mining the lunar dust to process it into more advanced building materials, allowing for more complex structures. Pictured: A NASA rendering of a mining station on the moon

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BOTTOMLINE

NASA has revealed plans for exactly this kind of permanent Moon base.

In late May 2026, NASA publicly detailed a three-phase roadmap to establish a permanent lunar base near the Moon’s South Pole, with the goal of achieving sustained human presence (humans living and working there full-time on a routine basis) starting around 2032.

This isn’t one giant domed city, but a distributed outpost with interconnected habitats, power systems, landing zones, science sites, rover paths, and support infrastructure spread out over a large area — roughly the footprint of a large terrestrial city.

The plan positions the Moon base as a stepping stone for deeper space exploration, including future Mars missions.

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