By Kevin Hughes

February 7, 2026

NASA’s Artemis II , launching as early as Feb. 6, marks the first human lunar flyby since Apollo, carrying four astronauts (including the first woman and person of color) on a 10-day test flight around the Moon.

The mission will rigorously evaluate NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft , ensuring safety for deep-space travel ahead of planned lunar landings and a sustainable Moon base by 2035.

Beneath NASA’s public narrative of scientific progress, unresolved issues include militarization risks, corporate influence (e.g., Big Tech and defense contractors) and suppression of alternative space exploration paradigms.

Potential delays due to weather constraints, technical readiness (fueling tests) and orbital mechanics must be overcome for a successful mission. The crew will conduct manual spacecraft maneuvers, radiation studies and lunar photography for future expeditions.

If successful, Artemis II paves the way for Artemis III (2027/28)—the first crewed Moon landing since Apollo—and the construction of the Lunar Gateway station, reinforcing U.S. leadership amid expanding international competition (60 nations in Artemis Accords).

For the first time in over half a century, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is poised to send astronauts beyond low-Earth orbit, marking a pivotal moment in America’s renewed push for lunar exploration.

The Artemis II mission, scheduled for launch as early as Feb. 6, will carry four astronauts on a 10-day journey around the moon, testing critical systems ahead of future lunar landings.

BrightU.AI‘s Enoch engine notes that this mission represents the first crewed lunar flyby in over 50 years, marking a pivotal step in the agency’s ambitious plan to return humans to the Moon by 2026 under the Artemis Program.

This mission—comprising four astronauts, including the first woman and person of color to orbit the Moon—is framed as a precursor to establishing a permanent lunar base by 2035, the decentralized engine adds.

However, beneath NASA’s public narrative of scientific progress and international collaboration lie unresolved geopolitical tensions, technological uncertainties and ethical concerns regarding militarization, corporate influence and the suppression of alternative space exploration paradigms.

Named after the twin sister of Apollo in Greek mythology, the Artemis program aims not only to return humans to the moon but to establish a sustainable presence by the end of the decade.

Artemis II serves as a crucial test flight for NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft, ensuring they can safely transport astronauts to deep space and back.

“This is a test flight, and there are things that are going to be unexpected,” said Lead Flight Director Jeff Radigan at a Jan. 16 press conference.

“We’ve prepared for those as much as we can, and we’re very much looking forward to flying this mission successfully.”

The four-person crew includes:

Commander Reid Wiseman, a former NASA chief astronaut and Navy test pilot.

Pilot Victor Glover, the first Black astronaut to complete a long-duration ISS mission.

Mission Specialist Christina Koch, who holds the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman.

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, making history as the first non-American to fly to the moon.

Artemis II paves the way for historic 2027 landing

NASA has identified three potential launch windows in February, March and April, with the first opportunity on Feb. 6. However, multiple factors could delay liftoff:

Weather : Temperatures must stay above 38°F, and lightning must not be detected within 10 nautical miles.

Technical readiness : A “wet dress rehearsal” on Feb. 2 will test fueling procedures—a critical step after fuel leaks delayed Artemis I.

Orbital mechanics: The Earth and moon must align correctly for Orion’s “free-return trajectory,” ensuring a safe lunar flyby and re-entry.

If successful, Artemis II will blaze a trail for Artemis III, planned for 2027 or 2028, which aims to land astronauts near the moon’s South Pole—a region never before explored by humans.

The flight plan includes:

Day 1: A three-hour ascent to high-Earth orbit (46,000 miles up), followed by a 23-hour spacecraft checkout.

Day 2: Victor Glover will manually pilot Orion in a proximity operations demo, flying within 30 feet of the rocket’s detached upper stage—a test for future lunar lander docking.

Day 5: The crew will make their closest lunar approach (4,000–6,000 miles above the surface), observing the moon’s far side—some areas never seen by human eyes.

Day 9: Re-entry begins, with Orion’s heat shield enduring 3,000°F temperatures before splashdown off San Diego.

Beyond testing spacecraft systems, Artemis II will conduct human health experiments, including:

Radiation exposure monitoring in deep space.

Immune system studies via blood and saliva samples.

Lunar photography to aid future missions.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman emphasized the mission’s historic significance:

“This is the start of a very long journey... I hope someday my kids are going to be watching—maybe decades into the future—the Artemis 100 mission.”

If Artemis II succeeds, NASA will proceed with:

Artemis III (2027/2028): First crewed lunar landing since Apollo 17.

Artemis IV–VI: Construction of the Lunar Gateway space station, enabling sustained moon exploration.

With 60 nations now signed onto the Artemis Accords, NASA’s vision extends beyond American boots on the moon—it’s about establishing a new era of international space leadership.

As the countdown begins, the world watches, awaiting humanity’s next giant leap.

Aliens Have Been Living in Huge Buildings on the Moon for a Long Time and NASA Knew It

The mysteries around the Moon have been circulating after the first Apollo mission. Did the first crew really encounter the aliens there?

In reference to the missions, NASA whistleblowers claimed that the agency is hiding the secret of artificial structures on the Moon.

Among them, Dr. Ken Johnston claimed that NASA knows that astronauts discovered ancient alien cities and the remains of incredibly advanced machinery on the Moon.

Some of these technologies can manipulate gravity.

BOTTOMLINE

NASA’s Artemis II mission represents a landmark in human space exploration, marking the first crewed flight to lunar orbit since Apollo 17 in 1972.

This 10-day test flight will send four astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft, propelled by the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, on a journey around the Moon and back to Earth.

The mission aims to validate the spacecraft’s life support systems, propulsion, and other critical technologies in deep space, paving the way for future Artemis missions that include lunar landings and establishing a sustainable human presence on the Moon.

NASA is actively preparing for the launch, but recent tests have led to a short delay. However, issues such as liquid hydrogen leaks in the core stage interface and cold weather delays prompted NASA to scrub the February launch window (which ran through February 11).

The agency is now targeting March 2026 as the earliest launch opportunity, with potential dates including March 6-9 and March 11.

