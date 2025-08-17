By Baxter Dmitry

August 17, 2025

A longtime NASA insider just blew the lid off something huge.

According to this whistleblower, the agency — along with other federal players — is already laying the groundwork for a global con of epic proportions.

And the public? Totally in the dark.

The plan is simple — and terrifying.

Step one: social conditioning.

If you’ve noticed the sudden flood of UFO stories on mainstream media, that’s not by accident.

It’s a carefully crafted narrative, designed to prep the masses for what comes next.

Because in 2025, the elite plan to stage the ultimate false flag — a fake alien invasion.

The goal? To terrify the world into submission, unite humanity under one banner, and roll out a one-world government in the name of “survival.”

And if that sounds insane to you… that’s exactly what they’re counting on. But here’s the thing — we’ve got the documents.

Leaked emails, PowerPoint presentations, even project code names.

Proof that this isn’t just theory… it’s a plan that’s been decades in the making.

Back in January, filmmaker and investigator Jeremy Corbell dropped a quiet bombshell: insiders have known for decades what’s coming in late 2025.

This isn’t sudden. It’s not spontaneous. The plans have been in motion behind closed doors for years.

Leaked documents confirm it. Whistleblowers have risked everything to speak out.

Agencies across the board — NASA, the DoD, intelligence networks — have been preparing. And now, they’re ready to go.

Unfortunately, he wasn’t wrong. By the time Jeremy Corbell sounded the alarm, the plan was already deep in motion.

What we saw in 2024 wasn’t the beginning — it was the final dress rehearsal.

Remember the great UFO panic of 2024?

Strange lights in the sky. Viral footage exploding across social media.

And a sudden, jarring shift from the mainstream media — the same networks that mocked and ridiculed UFO believers for years were suddenly speaking with urgency, seeding fear, and framing the phenomenon as a credible, looming threat.

It wasn’t disclosure. It was programming.

Then, just as the mainstream media was working the masses into a frenzy… the UFOs and drones vanished.

But insiders warned: this was just the dry run. A test.

They said the real show would kick off in 2025 — when the timing was right for maximum distraction and deception.

Now, right on cue, the skies are lighting up again. Something’s coming.

And this time, it’s not just about what we’re seeing — it’s about why.

And just as Jeremy Corbell warned six months ago, the switch has flipped — and now we’re being sold the big lie.

Exact date 'alien probe' is set to arrive at Earth as chilling warning is issued

Telescopes have been tracking the course of 3I/ATLAS as it travels through our solar system. Harvard scientist Avi Loeb has speculated that it could be an alien probe and not a comet as many researchers have found

Mainstream headlines are sounding the alarm: an unidentified craft is on a collision course with Earth.

Panic is building. Governments are mobilizing. So-called experts like Harvard University’s Avi Loeb are speculating.

Loeb has warned humanity is dangerously unprepared if hat if 3I/ATLAS is alien technology

‘It may come to save us or destroy us,” says Loeb, describing it as a mothership. “We’d better be ready for both options.”

Loeb has remained adamant that something about 3I/ATLAS does not add up. He said its retrograde orbit, meaning it's moving against the flow of the solar system, is oddly aligned with Earth's path.

But this isn’t first contact — it’s the next phase of the script.

They’re not warning us. They’re conditioning us.

Even if 3I/ATLAS turns out to be artificial, Loeb said humanity lacks the technological means to intercept it.

And according to a veteran NASA insider, unless humanity wakes up and rejects the illusion, we’re staring down the barrel of permanent control — a life of digital chains under a single, global regime.

If that sounds ridiculous to you… then their spin is working.

What we’re about to get into isn’t speculation… it’s confirmation.

The documents exist. The tech is real. We’re not talking about what might happen. We’re talking about what’s already underway.

From military psy-ops to electromagnetic mind control, from staged messianic apparitions to the engineered collapse of national sovereignty — the pieces are all on the board.

The notorious globalist Henry Kissinger let the cat out of the bag about the plan in the late 70s. Kissinger, who is the late Klaus Schwab’s mentor, explained in clear terms how the globalists will convince Americans to accept the New World Order.

READ MORE: JAG Pulls Plug on Klaus Schwab

He wrote:

Here’s where it gets really interesting.

In his 1994 book Project Blue Beam, investigative journalist Serge Monast didn’t speculate — he exposed. He laid out the exact plan that NASA, the United Nations, and other global agencies had been working on in secret since 1983.

According to Monast, Project Blue Beam is not a theory.

It’s a multi-phase psychological and technological operation designed to usher in a one world government by staging a false apocalypse.

The plan is clear and deliberate.

Step one: Create a global panic by faking the alien invasion.

Using advanced aircraft, holograms, and media manipulation, the elite will convince the public that Earth is under attack — city by city, continent by continent.

Step two: Hijack the world’s religions.

Using satellites and embedded tech in modern electronics, the operation will project holographic images of religious figures into the sky — fulfilling prophecies from every major faith. People will believe the end times have come. But it’s all fake.

Every miracle, every vision — scripted and broadcast by machine.

Once the world is gripped by fear, chaos, and spiritual confusion, the infrastructure of the old world collapses — and in its place, the New World Order takes control.

A single government. A single military. A single authority, ruling over a population too terrified to resist.

Kissinger wasn’t the only insider in the late ’70s blowing the whistle on the elite’s plan to hijack humanity.

Wernher von Braun — the famed German-American aerospace engineer, NASA insider, and architect of the U.S. space program — made a chilling deathbed confession in 1977.

According to close aide Dr. Carol Rosin, von Braun warned that the global elite would use a series of escalating false flags to manipulate the public and consolidate power.

First, it would be terrorists. Then, pandemics. And finally — the grand finale — a fake alien invasion.

Sound familiar? Von Braun couldn’t have been more accurate if he’d time-traveled and read the headlines himself.

Terrorism? Check. Pandemics? We lived it. And now, just as he warned, the skies are lighting up with “unidentified threats,” and the media is echoing a coordinated message: be afraid, unite, obey.

Baba Vanga was right? Scientists claim alien ship larger than Manhattan, moving at 1.3 lakh mph, to attack Earth this November.

So what can we do to prepare? To see through the deception before it locks into place?

Serge Monast, in his exposé Project Blue Beam, didn’t just warn us — he mapped out the entire plan.

Monast revealed that NASA would use low-frequency electromagnetic waves to simulate telepathic communication, flooding minds with artificial visions of divine or alien messages.

At the same time, a new financial order would emerge — digital-only, completely cashless, with surveillance baked in.

Back then, skeptics scoffed. They said the technology didn’t exist.

That nations could never coordinate on such a massive scale. But fast forward to today, and everything Monast warned about is not only possible — it’s active.

From AI-generated holograms to digital currency pilots and biometric surveillance rolled out by WEF-affiliated governments — the infrastructure is already in place.

And if you still think the hologram part is far-fetched, consider this: during the Gulf War, U.S. military strategists actually proposed projecting a massive image of Allah into the skies above Baghdad to compel Iraqis to rise up against Saddam.

The plan wasn’t executed — but it was seriously considered.

The technology was real. And that was more than three decades ago.

Look at the world in 2025. Governments aligned, media synchronized, tech capabilities far beyond what the public understands — and globalist organizations like the World Economic Forum openly boasting about their influence over national leaders.

Canada. New Zealand. Australia. Brazil. The list goes on.

Serge Monast warned about exactly this.

He was working on a follow-up to Project Blue Beam, containing even more bombshell revelations… but in 1996, he was found dead.

Official cause: heart attack. No warning. No investigation.

Some call that coincidence. Others call it silencing.

Either way, the question now is not if they’ll attempt to execute the plan — but when. And when they do, will we be ready to see through the illusion… or will we fall for it, just like they’ve planned all along?

The mysteries around the Moon have been circulating after the first Apollo mission.

Did the first crew really encounter the aliens there?

In reference to the missions, NASA whistleblowers claimed that the agency is hiding the secret of artificial structures on the Moon.

Among them, Dr. Ken Johnston claimed that NASA knows that astronauts discovered ancient alien cities and the remains of incredibly advanced machinery on the Moon.

Some of these technologies can manipulate gravity.

