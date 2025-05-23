MYSTERIOUS U.S. ARMY BASE from the “NAZI” “OPERATION PAPERCLIP” ERA is now a SPRAWLING INCESTUOUS FEDERAL COMPLEX
EXPOSED by ELON MUSK & DOGE – FEDERAL COMPLEX is HOUSING NASA, KASH PATEL’S FBI “2nd Headquarters” & others in HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA.
To sum it up, the FBI has a 2nd Headquarters located on a U.S. Army base in Huntsville, Alabama. Yes, there are seven buildings completed or under construction at the FBI’s north campus. More than $2.4 billion has been invested in building those facilities. By the end of the decade, plans call for about 5,000 FBI employees. Are these all-FBI employees moving from Washington? So, here are 7 things you might want to know about the FBI Redstone and why its mission is significant, and its future is fascinating.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News) to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.