By Hugh Fitzgerald

July 28, 2025

There has been a spate of mysterious fires and explosions across Iran in recent weeks. Naturally the Iranians suspect, with reason, that agents of Israel are responsible.

But Iran doesn’t dare to accuse Israel publicly, because that would then require that Iran respond with an attack on the Jewish state, and then Israel would answer back with a far more devastating attack.

In fact, Israel may well be engaging in sabotage in order to prevent Iran from renewing its aggressive campaign against Israel, thus giving Israel all the excuse it needs to renew its bombing campaign against the Islamic Republic, further damaging those nuclear sites that Jerusalem now believes were not completely destroyed during the June attacks by both the IDF and the Americans.

More on these mysterious explosions across Iran can be found here: “Iranian officials claim Israel behind series of mysterious fires, explosions – report,” Jerusalem Post, July 23, 2025:

Iranian officials quietly claim that many of the recent mysterious explosions and fires that have broken out in the last two weeks were acts of sabotage by Israel, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian government officials believe these acts of sabotage come directly from Israel, but, according to the report, are not permitted to discuss it publicly.

In public, officials have claimed the events are coincidences or attributed them to old infrastructure.

NYT cited three Iranian officials, including a member of the IRGC, who said they believe that many of the fires were “acts of sabotage.”

However, the officials did not provide evidence to back up suspicions, and NYT noted that officials who spoke publicly blamed gas leaks, garbage fires, and old infrastructure for the explosions.

Iranian authorities are hesitant to openly accuse Israel of involvement, fearing it could force them into a position where they would have to retaliate, according to the report….

A Persian-language X/Twitter account that styles itself as Israel’s Mossad, but has never been publicly acknowledged by the agency, addressed the explosions in a post.

“Explosion after explosion. Someone needs to check what’s going on there. Too many random incidents are happening.”

And then another taunt follows: “Perhaps Iran should ask their allies Houthis to stop their terror acts on the global maritime commerce. Just a thought.”

The daily reports of explosions and fires throughout Iran are intended to keep the regime alarmed and off balance.

It has been unable to stop the sabotage, unable to find the saboteurs, though it has rounded up hundreds of people who it accuses of being “Zionist agents.”

Despite those dragnets of suspects, the sabotage continues unabated.

Clearly, these agents of Israel, some of whom are Israelis and others Iranians, are now operating with total impunity throughout the country.

Finally, the regime must hold back from publicly accusing Israel of being responsible for the sabotage, because if it did, the Iranian public would then expect the braggart warriors in Tehran, who keep claiming they are ready to again make war on Israel, to strike the hated Zionist enemy.

And this is something the Iranian rulers dare not do, for fear of the IDF’s response.

So for now, they must continue to silently endure the sabotage, implausibly ascribing all those fires and explosions across Iran to “gas leaks, garbage fires, and old infrastructure.”

Or they may decide to lay the blame for those attacks on “internal dissidents, unconnected to the Zionist entity.”

BOTTOMLINE

Since the Israel-Iran ceasefire in June 2025, Iran has experienced a series of unexplained fires and explosions across multiple cities, including Tehran, Qom, Mashhad, Karaj, Tabriz, and Kermanshah.

These incidents have targeted oil refineries, apartment complexes, factories, and other infrastructure, with notable events including a deadly fire at the Abadan oil refinery on July 19, 2025, and explosions in residential buildings.

Iranian officials publicly attribute these to gas leaks, aging infrastructure, or controlled activities like weed burning, but privately, three officials, including a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, suspect sabotage, likely by Israel, citing its history of covert operations in Iran.

No concrete evidence supports these claims, and Iran avoids public accusations to sidestep pressure for retaliation, especially after its military was weakened in the recent 12-day war with Israel.

Public anxiety is high, fueled by the frequency of incidents—often one to two daily—and social media posts on X reflect skepticism, with users noting the suspicious pattern and mocking official explanations.

Some speculate these could be internal purges or a mix of infrastructure failures exploited by external actors, but no definitive proof exists. The situation remains tense, with Iran’s regime urging calm while public distrust grows.

