The September 11th false flag in Benghazi, Libya where US Ambassador, J. Christopher Stevens was killed and his dead body dragged through the streets amid a mob of fake revolutionaries supported by al-Qaeda was a diversionary tactic under the guise of another staged Arab Spring.

As tragic as it was, the horrific murder of four Americans by the same Islamist group that Team Obama helped install after Muammar Qaddafi was overthrown is an unprecedented serious breach of diplomatic security and remains shrouded in mystery.

The unspeakable mayhem was at first blamed on an obscure and unheard-of short film (Innocence of Muslims) produced in Southern California that demeaned the Prophet, Mohammad.

The absurd and lame excuse is still being exploited largely by radical Islamic groups inciting mobs as a pretext for the explosive violence spreading throughout the Islamic world.

At the same time that Muslim Brotherhood Chairman Muhammad Badi re-affirms jihad conquest (genocidal destruction) of Israel, the White House had invited Morsi and rejected a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Undoubtedly, Obama’s feckless foreign policies are aiding and abetting the enemies who want to destroy our way of life in the United States and affect the extinction of Israel.

Behind the diplomatic pretenses, the ‘snub’ underscores the perilous divide and antipathy between President Barack Hussein Obama and Netanyahu, evidently marking the beginning of an end into Obama’s hypocritical support of the Jewish state.

Not surprisingly, Obama had invited members of the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) over for Iftar dinner during the holy month of Ramadan as well as sent S1.5 billion in “foreign aid” as a celebratory gift to Islamist Muslim Brotherhood President Mohamed Morsi‘s newly elected government in Egypt.

The Muslim Brotherhood (MB) is a sprawling and secretive society with followers in more than 70 countries. It is the Arab world's most influential and one of the largest, Islamic movements, whose brand of Islam and Islamic politics differs from the strict Salafi creed, Wahhabiyya held by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Aside from tolerating the Islamist organization in the House of Saud, according to a Washington Post report, the late Crown Prince and Saudi Interior Minister Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has denounced the Muslim Brotherhood, saying it is guilty of "betrayal of pledges and ingratitude" and is "the source of all problems in the Islamic world".

Muslim Brotherhood in America

The Muslim Brotherhood's strategy for realizing its mission of "destroying Western civilization from within" was described in an undated 1991 document entitled "Phases of the World Underground Movement Plan."

In another one of these documents, “Ikhwan in North America”, the activities of the MB in America include going to camps to do weapons training (referred to as "special work") as well as engaging in counter-espionage against the FBI and CIA (referred to as "Securing the Group").

Despite Obama’s explicit denial of abetting and cajoling jihadist Islamist movements, the disclosures by foreign and defense policy experts at the Center for Security Policy and Centre for Counter-intelligence Security Studies on the unprecedented level of MB infiltration in America is mind-boggling and appalling.

The “civilization jihad” is being pursued through stealthy means involving the penetration and subversion of this country's civil society and governing institutions like the White House.

One determinant of the success of such a stealthy, pre-violent jihad is what the military calls "information dominance." If the Muslim Brotherhood can exercise it, we can be kept ignorant of the true nature of the threat they pose - and the progress they are making in bringing 'shariah' to America.

New Middle East Terror Axis

Recently, US intelligence agencies monitored and revealed that the Muslim Brotherhood was working with Iranian spies, prompting fears of a new Middle East terror axis.

The Cairo-Tehran express meeting could be an indication of the MB government in Egypt supporting covert global terrorism instigated by Iran. It seemed that this latest development effectively portended the Syrian crisis, Iran’s controversial nuclear program and further diminished Israel’s limited unilateral military option.

Quite possibly, Team Obama’s secret back-channel approaches for covert pacts to support Muslim Brotherhood and Iran are not beyond the realm of impossibility. The making of the perfect storm could be reflected in a cascade of false flags and war of the proxies in the offing.

Counter-intelligence agencies have known all along that al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri, the last “emir” of Egyptian Islamic Jihad, was briefly a member of the Muslim Brotherhood. The principal architect of the 9/11 attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, is also a self-admitted member of the Muslim Brotherhood.

According to US officials, “dozens” of pro-terrorist Islamist preachers have been released from prison, including former members of the terrorist group Egyptian Islamic Jihad.

One of the most awkward situations arose with Morsi’s attempts to win the release of Sheik Omar Abdel Rahman, who was behind the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center. That is sparking a growing outrage in the US, where people are awaiting Obama’s appeasement resolution

The blind Egyptian cleric was sentenced for planning to wage a "war of urban terrorism" against America that killed and unsuccessfully plotted to blow up other landmarks in New York, including the United Nations.

Now the bad news for Israel: The new regime in Egypt could covertly invite al-Qaeda, currently run by Ayman al-Zawahri, back into Egypt and open up a front along the Sinai Peninsula, the Muslim Brotherhood’s gateway for an attack into Israel.

A plausible deniability asset, the Muslim Brotherhood like al Qaeda has become the latest US-created boogeyman that helps transform the Middle East uprisings - and that casts the US into a right-wing authoritarian control.

Threat Assessments

The plan to conquer and Islamize the United States through 'soft' jihad or 'shariah,' is mere as a stepping stone towards a larger goal of creating a global Islamic State of America and the penultimate destruction of Israel as a nation.

The Muslim Brotherhood’s sudden ascendancy in the Middle East didn't happen without tacit support from Obama, sympathetic to its interests over those of Israel and his own country.

Given the White House and the State Department’s calculated risk to help train MB leaders for the Egyptian elections, behind the scenes, Obama and Hillary Clinton took step-by-step actions to effectively sell out Israel and US interests in the Middle East to Islamic fundamentalists.

Of particular concern, however, is what I described in my previous article “Muslim Brotherhood’s Islamist Agenda Exposed” about the issuance of national security clearance to Islamist sympathizers in the Obama administration, an 'indictment of the clearance process to the detriment of US national security.

In addition, stricter guidelines and penalties should be imposed against colleges and universities that accept financial support from Islamists with strings attached and with preconditions.

Since 'shariah' is "principally about power, not faith whose political end of overthrowing the US government is seditious, it must be prosecuted and not treated as protected religious practice."Therefore, allowing 'shariah'- a foreign law, to replace what our founding fathers have established in regards to the separation of church and state; is not only 'seditious', but a travesty and an insult to our constitutional freedoms and our way of life.

The misdirected policies of the Obama administration facilitate Muslim Brotherhood aspirations for the covert destruction of Israel and the establishment of the Islamic Caliphate in America.

In the final analysis, Obama’s exceptional degree of deception in lauding the Arab Spring and his iron-clad commitment to radical Islamic causes, make him complicit, an ipso facto facilitator of terrorism, and avid supporter of human rights abuses in Muslim nations.

The writer was a clinical research-physician-general surgeon for Saudi Arabian, Philippine and American healthcare systems and is currently an American freelance writer as well as an op-ed contributor.